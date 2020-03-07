Anniversary Bill & Shirley Loose Bill & Shirley Loose celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on March 6th, 2020. Their children invite you to send congratulations to them at 2107 Avenue O in Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
