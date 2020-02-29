Birthday Anita Duncan Anita Duncan & family will be celebrating her 80th Birthday on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with an Open House at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 2-4p.m. Let your presence be your gift next Sunday.
