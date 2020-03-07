Birthday Phyllis Reifschneider Phyllis Reifschneider will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 13, 2020. Church family members, friends, family, as well as former students, colleagues, and classmates are invited to send birthday greetings to her. Greetings may be sent to her at: P.O. Box 307, Bayard, NE, 69334. Thanks for helping her celebrate her day!
