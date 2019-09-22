GERING — Crews from three departments battled a grass fire Sunday afternoon along Robidoux Road south of Gering.
Crews from Gering, Scottsbluff Rural and Scottsbluff Fire Departments all responded. Gering dispatched seven pieces of equipment, Scottsbluff Rural, three and Scottsbluff,one.
According to Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, the fire was contained to grass on property south of the residence at 160425 Robidoux Road. Flowers said the fire was under control after crews had been on scene for about 20 minutes. A line was formed on the north side of the fire to prevent it from spreading to the residence. Flowers said some railroad ties, junk and rubbish in the grass helped fuel the fire.
About 30 acres were burned in the fire.
The Gering Fire Department is investigating the cause.
