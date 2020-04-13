The man behind the vision and success of 21st Century Equipment is Owen Palm, president and chief executive officer. One of several partners, Owen is the highest ranking company executive, and oversees the overall operation of the corporation.
A geological engineer by education and trade, a U.S. Army veteran, engineer in Wyoming oil fields, and former Western Sugar Company manager, Owen transitioned to the agricultural business of selling John Deere brand equipment in 1996.
“Myself, my brother, and two brothers from Bridgeport purchased the Alliance John Deere store in 1996, and 21st Century Equipment became a reality,” Palm said.
Palm named the company after considering the late 20th century talk about the upcoming new century – a visionary century, the 21st century. “After listening to all the visionary talk about the coming 21st century, I thought it a good name for a visionary company,” Palm said. He wanted to “drive his own destiny” into the 21st century.
Within four years, and as the 21st century approached, Owen’s vision grew to purchasing the Bridgeport John Deere store. The company grew yet again 2000-2010 with the purchase of four additional stores – Ogallala, Imperial, Sidney and Gordon.
Owen’s vision was now gaining traction. He merged with five stores in Northeast Colorado in 2011. Five additional stores were purchased in Colorado in 2013. The Scottsbluff and Torrington stores were purchased in 2015. 21st Century Equipment is now a large company moving forward in the 21st century, a visionary century fit for a visionary business.
Palm’s vision now encompasses many John Deere stores that cover a large geographical area. “We cover a 66,000 square mile area, or about the size of the state of Wisconsin,” Palm said. This coverage requires many employees.
Currently, “21st Century Equipment employs “360 people with an annual payroll of 24,000,000 dollars,” Palm said. Twenty-eight managers are included in this total number of employees. Some of these employees work not at John Deere stores, but at Palm’s irrigation dealership in Scottsbluff.
Palm’s vision for his 21st Century business included the acquisition of a Valley Irrigation dealership under the name, 21st Century Water Technologies, Scottsbluff. It specializes in center pivots and sub-surface drip irrigation. “We added the irrigation business to protect the equipment business, as farmers need water to operate,” Palm said.
Along with the growth of the company, equipment costs have grown through the years. “The major reasons for rise in equipment prices are on-board technologies embedded in equipment and major design changes mandated by EPA Full Tier 4 emissions standards,” Palm said. Modern equipment is packed with electronics, and electronics are expensive.
The most expensive piece of John Deere equipment sold out of Scottsbluff is the 9RX Tractor at “$600,000 dollars,” Palm said. The 9RX is a large 4-wheel drive, quad-track machine that has tremendous power. “It can out-pull traditional 4-wheel drive tractors,” Palm said.
Most of 21st Century Equipment’s sales come from combines, row-crop tractors and planters – “the big stuff,” Palm said. Haying equipment accounts for 15%, and 2% turf and small tractors. Sales are our major source of revenue and parts and service generate the majority of profits, he said.
“At the end of the day, this is a people-business,” Palm said. Owen’s best days are those when time allows him to visit customers and employees in the store and out in the field, he added. “Those are really good days for me.”
Palm’s customer focus carries over to his commitment to community as well.
“I am strongly involved in the community, and expect employees to do the same,” he said.
Palm supports the community in many ways, including financially giving to organizations, especially youth-oriented groups.
“Each store and its employees are expected to be involved in its community,” he added.
Employees and customers are important to Palm and the business, but “it’s getting more and more difficult to attract employees to rural areas,” he said. Acquisition and retention of employees is difficult, he added.
To recruit employees, 21st Century Equipment looks for “worthy candidates” in many high schools and provides full scholarships to four technical colleges it supports.
“We are currently short 30 diesel technicians,” Palm said.
Technicians can earn six figure incomes a few years out of college, he added.
As President and CEO of 21 Century Equipment, Owen Palm spends much of his time in the office performing administrative tasks, but he still make the time to stay in touch with agriculture by working in that vocation as well. “I practice what I preach,” Palm said. He and his son, Bryan Palm, own and operate a farm/ranch north of Mitchell. Owen’s favorite parts of the operation are “harvest and branding.”
Owen’s in-touch approach to business is evident beyond personal involvement in agriculture to offering unique services to his customers as well, like the free service of testing seed meter units for sugar beet growers.
“Farmers must bring their planting unit or boxes to the shop, where they will be tested to provide the farmer with maximum seed spacing and population,” Owen said.
“This free testing service is a 25-year running joint effort by UNL, Western Sugar, beet seed companies and 21st Century Equipment,” Owen said.
Farmers supply parts, but labor is free.
21st Century Equipment other services as well. From yard tractors to field tractors, from combines to soil preparation equipment and much more, 21st Century can meet equipment repair needs in its high-tech shops by its qualified technicians.
“Ag equipment today is high-tech. I enjoy working on electronics, especially tractor electronics,” 21st Century Equipment technician James Hintergardt said.
He enjoys working on combines too., but they’re dirty, he said.
Technicians are busiest in winter months during the “winter service program season,” Owen said.
Farmers take their equipment in during winter months to be serviced and repaired in preparation for spring work.
“We even wax the equipment as part of the service,” Owen said.
Equipment receives a complete checkup before being returned to the customer.
If you’re hungry while shopping for equipment or parts or getting equipment serviced, 21st Century has a restaurant attached to the main building – The Green Plate. The restaurant serves customers and the public.
“I think we’re only 1 of 2 stores in the nation with a restaurant,” Owen said.
Owen is more than vision and business, though.
“My passion beyond business is finishing old wooden boats,” Owen said.
He’s currently working on a 1940 canoe and 1957 and 1959 Kris-Kraft boats. I love turning off my phone and working on the boats; it’s relaxing, he said.
