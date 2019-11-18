Betaseed, Inc. presents $500 check to Scottsbluff FFA

Betaseed, Inc. presented a $500 check to the Scottsbluff FFA group for their participation in business’ ninth annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day. The event, which is a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee and Betaseed, is held annually at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds and has helped teach hundreds of children the value of safety at home and on the farm.
The Scottsbluff FFA group has assisted facilitating this event for the past six years.
“We would like to thank the Scottsbluff FAA group for their continued participation. We could not do this without them.” said John Dillman, Regional Sales Manager, Betaseed, Inc. “Their support makes hosting this event even more successful. We really appreciate their help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.