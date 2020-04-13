The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program). After reviewing the applications and much deliberation, the NeCGA Grower Services Committee chose five applicants to each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The awardees are listed below, along with their intended secondary school and degree program:
Mitchell Manning, Fairmont (Agricultural Economics, UNL)
Payton Schiller, Scribner (Animal Science & Plant Science, UNL)
Ryan Brown, Gothenburg (Agronomy & Precision Agriculture, Southeast Community College)
Kara Kudera, Clarkson (Nursing, Wayne State College)
Josie Vyhnalek, Friend (Elementary Education & Special Education, UNL)
To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska. This year two scholarships were opened for students not pursuing a degree in agriculture, as the committee realized the need for advocates in every field.
“I want to congratulate each student who was chosen to receive a scholarship. The applications this year were impressive and choosing only five was difficult. We hope that this scholarship is a bright spot in what is a difficult year for the students of our state. We are excited to see how these young people advocate for agriculture in the future,” said Carl Sousek, Chairman of the Grower Services Committee.
For more information about the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program, please visit necga.org or call (402) 438-6459.
