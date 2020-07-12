According to the July 6 USDA crop report, crop conditions fluctuate in comparison to last weeks data.
Corn
The USDA reports 4% of corn across the state to have reached the silking stage. Of the total amount of corn planted across the state, the USDA places 22% of corn to be in excellent condition, 52% in good condition, 20% in fair condition, 5% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
According to the USDA, 41% of soybeans planted across the state have bloomed, and 4% have reached the setting pod stage. Of soybeans in the state, 20% of the crop is in good condition, 56% in good condition, 19% in fair condition, 4% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Sorghum Headed
Of sorghum planted, the USDA reports 7% of sorghum headed in the state, 3% down from 2019 crop report data and no percentages of this years crop has reached the coloring stage of the growth cycle. According to the USDA, 11% of sorghum is in excellent condition, 57% in good condition,28% in fair condition, 3% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA, 16% of winter wheat has been harvested, 15% ahead of last years July 6 harvesting data, but down 3% from the 2015-2019 average. Of wheat planted and harvested in the state, 47% of this years crop is in good condition, 32% in fair condition, 14% in poor condition, 3% in excellent condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Oats
The USDA reports, 97% of oats in the state to be headed, up 11% from last years growth data. As of July 6, 52% of oats are in good condition, 30% in fair condition, 11% in poor condition, 5% in excellent condition and 2% in very poor condition. The July 7, crop report shows oat condition to have increased since last weeks data, with a 5% increase throughout the condition scale.
Pasture and range condition
Pasture and range condition across the state, experiences a downward trend, with the USDA reports showing 59% in good condition, 23% in fair condition, 9% in poor condition, 5% in very poor condition and 4% in excellent condition. This weeks report displays a slow decrease in conditioning in comparison to last weeks crop report data.
Topsoil moisture condition
According to the USDA topsoil moisture condition levels have experienced a slight decrease in comparison to last weeks data, 49% with adequate levels, 34% with short levels, 16% very short levels and 1% with a moisture surplus.
Subsoil moisture condition
As of July 6, the USDA reports subsoil moisture conditions to have dropped in percentage, when in comparison to last weeks moisture data. The USDA places 60% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 28% with short moisture levels, 11% with very short moisture levels and 1% with a moisture surplus.
