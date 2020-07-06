According to the June 29 USDA weekly crop report, the majority of crop conditions and soil moisture conditions experience a slight decline.
Corn
According to the USDA, 1% of Nebraska’s corn crop is reported as reaching the silking stage, up 1% from last week and 2019 crop report data. Of corn planted in the state, the USDA reports a slight change from last weeks crop condition data, placing 55% in good condition, 21% in excellent condition, 19% in fair condition, 4 % in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 100% of soybeans to be emerged, up 4% from last week emergent data and 7% further along that 2019 crop report data. As of June 29, 27% of soybeans have bloomed, increasing 11% from last week and 27% ahead of last years data. Soybean crop condition, reported by the USDA, places 58% of the crop to be in good condition, 20% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 4% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
This weeks crop report places 100% of sorghum to be planted in the state, consistent with last week data, but up 5% form 2019’s data. Of sorghum planted, 6% of the crop has headed, 2% behind last years growth data. Sorghum in the state experience a slight decline in crop condition, with the USDA placing 62% in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 9% in excellent condition and 2% in poor condition.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA 1% of Nebraska’s winter wheat crop has been harvested, up 1% from last year’s data. But, this week’s data reports Nebraska’s winter wheat harvest percentages to be down 3% from the 2015-2019 average percentage of wheat harvested, as of June 29. This years wheat crop remains in good condition, but experiences a slight decline from last weeks condition levels, placing 52% in good condition, 29% in fair condition, 12% in poor condition, 4% in excellent condition and 3% in very poor condition.
Oats
The USDA reports 90% of oats planted across the state to be headed, a 6% increase from last week data and up 21% from 2019 crop report data. Oats across the state remain in the good condition, but experience a slight decline from last weeks data, 49% of oats are in good condition,35% in fair condition, 8% in excellent condition, 7% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Pasture and range condition
Pasture and range land in the state experience a slight decline in condition data in comparison to last weeks USDA crop report, 62% of range land is in good condition, 22% is in fair condition, 8% in poor condition, 4% in excellent condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Topsoil moisture condition
As of June 29, the USDA reports 55% of topsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 32% with short moisture levels, 11% very short moisture levels and 2% surplus moisture levels.
Subsoil moisture condition
According to the USDA’s June 29 data, subsoil moisture levels experience a slight decline in comparison to last week data, with 67% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 24% short moisture levels, 7% very short moisture levels and 2% surplus moisture levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.