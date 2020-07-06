Crop water usage continues to increase

The estimated crop water use for Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Dr. Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events.
Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.
Crop water reports and data can be found online at UNL extension.
Reports will continue to be produced by researchers throughout the growing season.
Producers can expect crop water usage to experience weekly changes due to the differentiating demand of crop throughout different period of grow cycles.
The next few weeks will be crucial periods of water availability during the silking stages of corn growth.
