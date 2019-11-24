Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW RETURNING TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND PARTS OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY... .POTENTIAL WINTER STORM IS ANTICIPATED TO BRING HEAVY ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL TO THE AREA MONDAY AND TUESDAY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 11 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE HOLIDAY COMMUTERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&