Nutrition, profitability, and health are the themes of the 2020 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Roundup hosted by Nebraska Extension, with webinars available on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. MST.
The series features experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University. Each evening features two presentations that can be viewed from any location with internet access, or at several common locations across Nebraska. Sites and registration information is listed below.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the program will include two UNL beef cattle nutritionists. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist, will discuss meeting the mineral requirements of your cowherd. Drewnoski has an extensive background assessing mineral nutrition in feedlot, growing cattle, and cow-calf systems, which includes working under Jerry Spears, a leading authority in mineral nutrition. Since 2014, she has focused on integrated crop and cattle systems emphasizing corn residues and cover crops as a forage source.
Following Drewnoski, Travis Mulliniks, range production system specialist and faculty director of the UNL Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, will discuss how to adapt cow-calf nutrition to environmental conditions. Mulliniks’ research and extension work consists of developing an applied cow-calf research program that emphasizes sustainability and economically viable management options.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, experts from Kansas State University and UNL’s Great Plains Veterinary Education Center (GPVEC) will speak. Dustin Pendell, agricultural economics professor at Kansas State University, will discuss drivers of cow-calf profitability. Pendell’s interdisciplinary research interests include livestock and animal health issues that span from the producer through the meat supply chain to the final consumer.
Register by Friday, Jan. 17, to attend a webinar host site by contacting the local Nebraska Extension office where you plan to attend to insure enough program materials are available. Those who would like to attend from home can register for a remote webinar seat, by contacting their local Beef Extension Educator to receive program information and the webinar link.
Cost to attend or view the webinars is $10. Call to register for the webinar meeting at one of these locations.
Broken Bow (Mid-Plains Community College), 308-872-6831
Chadron (Dawes County Extension Office), 308-432-3373
Kimball (Kimball County Extension Office), 308-235-3122
Scottsbluff (Panhandle Research and Extension Center), 308-632-1230.
