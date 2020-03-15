Calving season is in full swing for many producers. Farmers and ranchers in the area are in a stage and level of high activity called “calving season.” Surviving this feverish season involves several important things.
Weather
“Producers need to be aware of the weather and plan accordingly,” UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center Cow-Calf and Stocker Manager Dr. Karla Wilke said. Wet weather is especially difficult for calves, she added.
“Regulating body temperature can be a challenge for a very young calf,” Wilke said. Sometimes a producer must assist by warming the calf, she added.
“Calves that struggle to maintain body temperature due to wet or cold weather must be warmed,” Wilke said.
The best way to warm a calf is to put it in a warm tube of water with its head above the water, she added.
“Working with the weather is the biggest challenge I face in calving season,” Banner County producer Mark Mazza said.
Anything that saps the energy out of the calf – snow, cold, rain or wind, requires a place to shed them or protect them, like windbreaks, he said.
“I use a tub of warm water to warm a calf if and when needed,” Mazza said.
“Calves born in cold and wet conditions may need a dry, warmer place to acclimate,” Wilke said.
Many ranchers have devised innovative ways to make a shelter or hutch that calves can access without their dams [mothers] to reduce cold and wind stress, she said.
“Conversely, calves born in the summer months may need access to shade and plenty of easily accessible water to combat heat and humidity,” Wilke said.
“Have a plan if a serious storm hits,” UNL Great Plains Veterinary Education Center Health Stewardship Veterinarian Dr. Halden Clark said. This plan should include a place to warm chilled calves.
In addition to protecting calves from inclement weather, the producers needs to protect himself/herself. “I suggest several survival steps when calving in the winter. Make sure you have extra pairs of gloves, couple extra coats, extra boots, extra plants - lots of warm clothes,” rancher Clint Harvat said.
Colostrum
A mother’s milk is vital to calf survival.
“A calf has only a limited time to get its first colostrum from the mother,” Wilke said. The timing and amount of colostrum consumption is critical for the newborn calf, she added.
“Newborn calves must get adequate colostrum from mother. The first milk the cow produces is full of necessary antibody proteins, and is produced for only a short time around calving,” Clark said.
There is no complete substitute for the mother’s colostrum, he said.
If a newborn calf cannot or will not get milk from its mother, certain steps must be taken to assure it gets colostrum.
In order of importance, “The first step is to milk the cow, and administer that milk via bottle to calf. The second step is to provide colostrum formula via bottle to calf. The third, and last step, is to tube the calf,” Wilke said.
Tubing is the last resort, she said.
“An indicator that a newborn calf has probably not eaten is if it’s stretched out prone with mother standing over it,” Wilke said. Be concerned at that point, she added.
“If needed, I use colostrum substitutes through a tube to make sure a calf is sustainable,” Mazza said.
I watch both calf and cow, he said.
Healthy calves begin with healthy mothers.
“Healthy births start with healthy cows,” Wilke said.
A cow’s body condition should be 5-6 on a scale of 1-9, with 1 being very thin and 9 being very fat, she said.
“It’s important that producers adequately access body condition of the herd,” Clark said.
Late gestation is the last good chance to improve body condition, he added. A healthy cow produces better colostrum, which is needed for the health of the calf.
Clean environment
Calving areas should have proper drainage.
“Assure your calving corral area has drainage,” Wilke said.
Newborn calves need a clean environment; in addition to drainage, producers should clean up manure and put down bedding, she said.
“Manure and mud provide an ideal environment for disease-causing bacteria and viruses,” Wilke said.
Older animals, including older calves, shed more bacteria loads in manure, and younger calves pick that up, she said.
“To minimize this bacteria transmission, producers should move older cow-calf pairs to another area until younger calves are at least one month old,” Wilke said.
Don’t house older calves with younger calves, as older calves infect younger calves, she said. After the youngest calves are four weeks old, they can be co-mingled.
“This rotation is part of keeping a clean environment for calves – an environment that reduces the transmission of disease and virus,” Clark said.
“Implement preventive management strategies,” Wilke said.
Knowing when to pull a calf
The main indicator of when to pull a calf is “no progress,” Goshen County Veterinarian Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Darcy Schlothauer said.
If the cow has been visibly pushing for 1 hour or heifer for 2 hours with no forward progress, it’s time to provide some manipulation or pull, she said.
“I watch to see if the cow has been straining for a time, but making no progress,” Mazza said.
Another indicator of when to pull a calf is elapsed time after water breaks. “”When the membrane (i.e., water bag) ruptures, the calf should be born within ½ hour,” Schlothauer said.
If the elapsed time is greater, again, manipulation for pulling may be necessary, she said.
The proper position of a calf being born is “head and front feet first,” Schlothauer said. If the calf is backward or abnormal (e.g., extra extremities), again, manipulation to reposition the calf or pulling is necessary.
Yet another indicator of possibly needing to pull a calf is calf size.
“Big calves may need pulled, even delivered via cesarean section if necessary,” Schlothauer said.
“I look at the calf’s feet size; big feet means big calf, and pulling it is likely,” Mazza said.
“Producers should call a veterinarian anytime the situation is beyond their comfort level and expertise,” Schlothauer said.
