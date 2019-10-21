KIMBALL - Nebraska Extension will host a Farm Bill education meeting Oct. 24 at the Kimball County 4-H building from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
This meeting is free and open to the public. Registration is requested to ensure adequate handouts for participants. To register please call the Kimball County Extension Office 308-235-3122.
The 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law last December, reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) safety net programs that were in the 2014 Farm Bill. However, producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions over the coming months.
While the ARC and PLC programs under the new farm bill remain very similar to the previous farm bill, a few program changes coupled with changes in market conditions and outlook could significantly impact producer decisions.
“These meetings will help producers understand the programs and recent changes, as well as the decisions to be made at sign-up now and in the coming years,” said Nancy Johner, State Executive Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Nebraska. “There are some changes, such as an optional PLC program yield update, and other tweaks to the ARC and PLC programs that producers should consider as they make their selections.”
“Producers face a familiar choice between ARC and PLC, but under very different circumstances now as compared to 2014,” said Brad Lubben, Extension Policy Specialist at UNL. “Understanding the program mechanics, analysis and available decision tools will help producers make sound enrollment decisions with FSA.”
