Jessica Groskopf was born and raised on the plains of eastern Colorado out from the shadow of the Rocky Mountain foothills near Greeley. There on the prairie and in view of the mountains, she grew and would one day become an agricultural economist serving the University of Nebraska and the people of this great state.
“I grew up on 40 acres of hay, and my family raises appaloosa horses,” Jessica said. “I spent my summers haying 40 acres with my two sisters and my family, and thought I grew up on a farm.”
From this farm, Jessica went to school in a nearby town and was involved in many agricultural activities, all of which had an influence on her life.
“I was involved in my small town where I went to school, Kersey, Colorado,” Jessica said. “I was involved in all the good things, 4-H and FFA, enjoyed all that.”
Jessica experienced great success in FFA, earning a state office, encouraging her further still toward a career in agriculture.
“After high school I took a year off to serve my term as a Colorado State FFA Officer, state sentinel, 2005-2006, “Jessica said. “That community ingrained in me the importance of agriculture, and also the opportunities to be advocates for agriculture.”
Raised on a farm, serving in 4-H and FFA, with a term as a state FFA officer, a fresh and deeper commitment to the importance of agriculture, and advocacy for agriculture, Jessica was bound for a career in agriculture…just not the career she first envisioned.
“After my year of service with Colorado Sate FFA, I attended Colorado State University where I thought I wanted to be a high school ag teacher, and I rapidly learned that I wasn’t cutout for a classroom,” Jessica said. “I’m glad I figured it out sooner than later. It’s a great profession, but it wasn’t for me. So I switched gears, and started taking internships during college anywhere I could, like the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Grains Counsel, and USDA Foreign Ag Service.”
It was through these experiences that Jessica found her true calling and place in agriculture, the applied field of optimizing production and markets using numbers and other things called agricultural economics.
“Through those internships I got more into the economic side of agriculture and international trade. I wanted to work for a commodity promotion association, promoting U.S. products overseas to foreign customers,” Jessica said. “The bulk of consumers are outside the United States, so I knew that if you wanted to add dollars to the commodities at home it meant developing markets elsewhere. So, after graduation from Colorado State University with a degree in agribusiness, I then went to Kansas State University to obtain a master’s degree in agricultural economics, as most of those professions require a master’s degree.”
Home then began to tug on Jessica’s heart. She had learned a lot about herself and the business of agricultural economics, realizing home is where she wanted to apply her education, training and skills.
“Through that process [degrees, etc.] you learn a lot about yourself, and realized home is where I wanted to be. A lot of the jobs were in Washington D.C., but that’s not who I am…cowboy boots on concrete ruin your soles, maybe even your soul itself,” Jessica said. “I started looking around home and my master’s degree opened me to extension, and was hired in 2012.”
Jessica encourages Nebraskans to use the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center as a source of research and education to help in all aspects of agriculture.
“Nebraska Extension is about serving Nebraskans, regardless of who you are or what you do, our job is to provide research based and unbiased education to Nebraskans,” Jessica said. “I highly encourage Nebraskans to use Extension as their one-stop shop to get help in all areas of agriculture.”
As one of only four UNL economists across the state, Jessica covers a large portion of Nebraska as the Panhandle Extension economist. She serves many counties and people across western Nebraska.
“I cover 16 counties, or about a one-third of the state’s land mass,” Jessica said. “My job is to, I joke, talk about the business part of farming and ranching and hope the guys learn about and do the things they hate, like lease agreements, farm in transition programs, commodity programs, farm bill, - those are the kinds of things I work with them on.”
Specialists like Jessica work to span the gap between academia and practice, research and application.
“UNL educators bridge the gap between PhD specialists and the clients, taking the research they’re doing and translating it back, bringing it to the producers, relating it in a way that’s digestible and truly helps them make an informed decision,” Jessica said.
Agricultural economists deal primarily with farm finances and markets, delving into the business side of agriculture. They’re business managers. As with all business, finances and markets, sometimes there’s risk involved.
“An economist deals with how supply and demand impacts a market. A farm business manager is a good description,” Jessica said. “There’s a lot more that goes into making a decision than a price, like the, very economist term, risk-appetite of a producer. Is the producer willing to take the risk? Or is he more conservative, taking the more consistent route? Farmers and producers should consider finances in every aspect of their operation; they need to understand the ‘business’ of farming.”
A portion of Jessica’s work involves women in agriculture, a task that means a great deal to her as a woman and economist in agriculture.
“I serve the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program, a program near and dear to my heart,” Jessica said. “There’s rise in female producers in Nebraska, about one-third of producers are women.”
This rise in female producers is good news for agriculture in many ways, one being they help sustain and grow agriculture, a life and lifestyle that not many people in the United States perform.
“Less than two-percent of the U.S. population is engaged in farming and ranching,” Jessica said. “The products on your shelves come from the men and women in agriculture. It’s important that we keep American agriculture strong and develop markets inside and outside the United States.”
Groskopf is more than an economist; she also farms with her husband. Jessica has skin in the game, feet in the field, business in the business.
“The experience of being on a farm with my husband translates well for us; I don’t just talk about grain marketing, I do it,” Jessica said.
