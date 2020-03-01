A week ago, Robynn and I had the delightful opportunity to host eight international guests in our home for dessert and conversation. This group comprised interns, graduate students and a visiting scientist at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PHREC). My Facebook friends may have seen a photo I posted about this. I will give a bit more background on these folks in this month’s column.
In the PHREC’s five-year strategic plan in 2016, we set a goal to: “Establish PHREC as a nationally and internationally recognized Center for low-water-use crops, cropping systems, and integrated crops and livestock research and extension.”
One facet of that goal has been to expand our connections with international students, visiting scholars and faculty-development experiences. The international guests I mentioned above are a latest installment of this objective. Five of those who were at our home are undergraduate students in their final semester at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. This university is in the east central region of India. They will be at the Center as interns until late May.
These five students, three young women and two young men, are part of a joint $165 million initiative between the World Bank and the Government of India. The program, known as the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), is designed to strengthen India’s national agricultural education system with the overall objective to provide more relevant and high-quality education to agricultural university students.
These students are the first of several similar groups of India students from three different agricultural universities who will be doing two- to three-month internships at the Panhandle Center over the coming two years. Dr. Dipak Santra, the Alternative Crops Breeding Specialist at the Panhandle Center, who is a native of India himself, is coordinating this effort.
It was fun for Robynn and me to meet these bright young people and get to know them better. They were each selected by their university from among 200 applicants to participate in this internship program with us in Scottsbluff. Robynn and I were fascinated by our time with them. They are bright, engaging and eager to learn about Panhandle agriculture. We were particularly intrigued by their names; which names have specific meanings in the Indian culture. Neither Robynn nor I have had much interaction with India, so this was a new adventure and very interesting to us. Due to the complexity of their names (at least for me), I will not attempt to list the full first and last names of each, only the names they ask us to refer to them by, and the Indian culture meaning for each are as follows:
Karu – State Queen; Matali – Well Wisher; Ankita – Highlighted; Biswajeet – World Conqueror; and Pandab – which means Five Brothers. Our conversations with these students validated to me that their names match their personalities very well.
Karu and Ankita are currently doing a soil compaction and water penetration study in Dr. Bijesh Maharjan’s soils lab. Matali, Jeet and Pandab are characterizing and packaging millet seeds in Dipak’s lab in preparation for the coming planting season. As spring progresses, these students will be engaged in several other agronomic learning experiences.
The interns will also travel to Lincoln for a week to explore potential graduate school opportunities and become better acquainted with the breadth of the University of Nebraska. This will help them as they return to India to support the overall objective of the NAHEP program… “to provide experience and training for development of human capital with the appropriate skill levels, disciplinary depth and entrepreneurial leadership experience.” We are fortunate to have a role in helping India improve quality of agricultural education for producing skilled graduates for employability and entrepreneurship and branding the universities for excellence.
In the coming weeks, an additional group of four students will arrive from India. This group has primary interest in animal agriculture and will participate in learning experiences with Dr. Karla Wilke, Dr. Mitch Stephenson and others during their internships.
In addition to helping the students learn and develop their skills, this and similar experiences with international guests, promote the value and importance of the UNL Panhandle Center as… “a nationally and internationally recognized Center for low-water-use crops, cropping systems, and integrated crops and livestock research and extension” … a key strategy for the university and the Center, and I believe is an important role for us here in the Nebraska Panhandle.
