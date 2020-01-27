Erin Kampbell has been appointed Extension Educator – Learning Child for Nebraska Extension, based in the Nebraska Extension office in Chadron.
Her appointment was announced by Jack Whittier, Director of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. She began her duties Jan. 2, serving Sioux, Dawes, Box butte, Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Thomas and Blaine counties.
Kampbell will be responsible for developing and delivering educational programs and resources with the outcome of creating environments and experiences for children age 5 and under that result in improved school readiness and enhanced social emotional growth and development. She will work in collaboration with other extension personnel, as well as other Nebraska Extension experts, in addition to parents, teachers, early childhood professionals, and caregivers of young children, as well as other extension personnel and UNL colleagues.
Whittier said: “We feel fortunate to have Erin move into this important role in the Northern Panhandle of the state. Erin has a strong record from her work the past several years as an extension assistant for the food and nutrition program in the Scottsbluff area. Erin recently completed her Master’s degree to further strengthen her skills. Assisting childcare providers in programs and methods to complement home and family structures is important for the coming generations. Erin will be a great partner in these efforts.”
Since 2014 Kampbell has been a Nutrition Education Program Assistant for Scotts Bluff and Morrill counties. NEP is funded by SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. NEP staff in local UNL Extension offices deliver the program to residents in 39 Nebraska counties. She provided educational programs to youth and adults and worked with community partners to achieve NEP’s goal of improving the likelihood that persons eligible for SNAP make healthy choices within a limited budget and choose active lifestyles consistent with the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans and MyPlate.
Kampbell received a master’s degree in December from UNL in Child, Youth and Family Studies. She received a bachelor’s degree from UNL in English, and her work experience also includes positions as a missionary with Avant Ministries in Madrid, Spain, and statewide projects coordinator for Community Action of Nebraska.
To contact Kampbell, call her office at 308-432-3373, or e-mail ekampbell7@unl.edu.
