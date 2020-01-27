Nebraska Extension’s Landlord/Tenant Cash Rent Workshops for 2020 and Beyond will be held in Scottsbluff, Hemingford and Valentine in late January, to provide the latest leasing, real estate and management information to operators, tenants and landowners in Nebraska.
Extension educators Austin Duerfeldt, Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek have collaborated to develop a program that will address agricultural finance and the real estate market, negotiation skills and considerations for leases and strategies for farmland succession and communication.
“Austin, Jim and I have put together an excellent set of topics and have completely rewritten our land management curriculum for this set of workshops,” Vyhnalek said. “We encourage both landowners and farmers to attend to hear about land management in the next decade.
Registration for the free workshop is requested to ensure enough materials are available. Updated information is available at farm.unl.edu.
Dates, times, location and registration info:
Scottsbluff, Jan. 28, 2-5 p.m. at UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff. Registration: 308-632-1480
Hemingford, Jan. 28, 9 a.m.-noon at Farmer’s Coop, 317 Osborn St. Registration: 308-762-5616.
Valentine, Jan. 27, 2-5 p.m.: Nebraska Extension in Cherry County office, 365 N. Main St. Suite 3. Registration: 402-376-1850
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.