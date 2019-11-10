Finding, hiring and retaining quality employees are major challenges for agricultural business in Nebraska. Competition for the available workforce comes from area industries, and the labor market is tight.
Nebraska Extension will host seminars in December at O’Neill, Valentine and North Platte designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees.
Dr. Bob Milligan, Senior Consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and Professor Emeritus from Cornell University will lead the seminars. Topics will include:
• Identifying the future direction of the operation and its workforce needs;
• Developing position descriptions, performance expectations, and accountability;
• Learning effective recruitment, interviewing, and hiring procedures; and
• Identifying employee training and development needs.
Dates and registration contacts for each location:
O’Neill, Dec. 17: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Holt County Courthouse Annex. Call (402) 336-2760
Valentine, Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Niobrara Lodge. Call (402) 376-1850
North Platte, Dec. 19: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., West Central Research & Extension Center. Call (308) 532-2683
Cost is $75 per person and includes materials, breaks and the noon meal. Registration is requested by Dec. 10 to insure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants.
For questions about the seminar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.
The Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Seminars are sponsored in part by the Nebraska Extension Beef Home Study Course and Nebraska Women in Agriculture.
