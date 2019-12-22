While his classmates dreamed of being firefighters or astronauts, Dr. Jeff Bradshaw dreamed of playing with bugs.
“I think I wanted to be an entomologist since I was three,” Bradshaw laughed. “There are anywhere from 7-9 million estimated species of insects on the planet ... I’m a curious person and there’s a lot to be curious about.”
As an entomologist at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Bradshaw’s program is focused on a couple of areas, with the most general being applied ecology, with a focus on ag ecosystems.
“Specifically crops we can grow here,” He said. “Right now, my lab is focused on aspects of biological control and integrating it into pest management practices in Nebraska.”
Specifically, they’re working to control pests affecting dry edible beans and wheat in the area.
“When we talk about biological control, we’re talking about, at least in my program, using a natural enemy,” Bradshaw said. “We use nature and try to leverage it to gain suppression of a target pest.”
PhD student Jeff Cluever is trying to determine whether or not a specific type of parasitoid wasp could be used to help control western bean cutworm. Bradshaw said the project is being supported in part by the Dry Bean Commission and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
The wasp, called trichogramma ostiniae is an egg parasitoid, meaning it lays its egg inside another egg.
“It’s a pretty interesting little wasp,” said Bradshaw. “It’s about the size of a head of a pin — or smaller actually.”
Cluever explained that once the wasp egg hatches inside a cutworm moth egg, the lava will begin to develop, getting nutrition from the yolk and other contents of the moth egg.
“The western bean cutworm egg is so big it can actually house five of the parasitoid larvae,” Bradshaw said.
Cluever has been exposing the infected moth eggs to various herbicides for different lengths of time. He’s trying to ascertain whether or not the wasp larva could survive in a herbicide.
If they can, then researchers will be one step closer to finding a way to integrate the wasp into herbicide application.
Bethany Thomas, a masters student, has been spending her time in the lab splitting samples of various grasses in an effort to figure out whether another type of wasp could be used to control the population of wheat stem sawflies.
During the end stage of the insect’s life, it cuts through wheat at the ground level, making it nearly impossible to pick up, Bradshaw said.
In 2011, the entomology department began conducting a survey to determine which areas of the state were seeing the most issues with the sawfly, as well as measure its prevalence over time.
When the survey ended in 2017, “some of our fields had this parasitoid wasp in the stem that had killed the sawfly,” Bradshaw said. “She’s trying to figure out where it’s coming from and if there is anything we can do to try and encourage it.”
Thomas is exploring the potential of two different wasps in the same genus, bracon lissogaster and bracon celphi. Unlike the wasp being researched for use with dry edible beans, these two insects attack the larval stage of the pest instead of the egg stage.
Over the course of her research, Thomas has split tens of thousands of grass stems, looking for parasitoids and sawflies and documents which types of grass seem to attract the various insects.
“It’s a crazy amount of data,” said Bradshaw.
Despite it sounding monotonous, Thomas said she loves the work she’s doing.
“I have always had a love for nature,” said Thomas, who grew up on a farm near Axtel. “Entomology is a great way to fulfill the ecologist in me and my passion for the agriculture industry.”
If the researchers are able to find a way to consistently and effectively utilize parasitoids for controlling other pests, they may be able to help producers become more successful.
“We’re hoping at the end of the day, we can make suggestions to producers or landowners in the area,” said Bradshaw.
