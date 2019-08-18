It could be called PARTT 2. On Aug. 22, For the second year, the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center will host its annual field tour, PARTT – for Panhandle Agricultural Research and Technology Tour.
The event will include tours of crop research plots at the Panhandle Center; presentations and panel discussions indoor on several timely topics; and a chance to see new ag technology demonstrated – robots, for example.
PARTT will feature demonstrations of new equipment and technology in irrigated crops such as dry edible beans, sugar beets, and corn. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until mid-afternoon. Anybody who can’t come for the entire day is free to come for any part of the event, and stay as long as they can.
PARTT is sponsored with help from the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, 21st Century Equipment, and Bayer Crop Sciences. This is the second year for the new, more flexible event format, which allows more time in the plots for UNL faculty researchers to explain their project, and more time for visitors to walk through the fields, ask questions, and engage in discussion.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m., the morning keynote will be provided by Richard Bischoff, associate vice chancellor for faculty and academic leader success of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Plot tours begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until lunch. Four trailers will take visitors on the plot tours, each visiting the plots in a different order. Each stop will last about 25 minutes. Tour topics include:
Managing Diseases of Sugarbeets and Sunflowers in Western Nebraska (Bob Harveson, Plant Pathologist)
Innovations in Insect Management in Dry Beans and sunflower (Jeff Bradshaw, Entomologist)
Dry Bean Breeding Update (Carlos Urrea, Dry Bean Breeding Specialist)
Alternative Crops for the Panhandle (Dipak Santra, Alternative Crops Breeding Specialist)
Weed Control in Dry Bean and Sugarbeets (Nevin Lawrence, Integrated Weed Management Specialist)
Hops in the Panhandle (Gary Stone, Extension Educator)
Nitrogen Management in Sugarbeets (Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist)
Crop Response after Irrigation Cutoff; Making “Things” Internet Accessible (Xin Qiao, Irrigation and Water Management Specialist)
A free lunch will be served at noon, with a keynote address by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. After lunch the tour moves inside to the auditorium for several presentations until 2 p.m. will include these topics and speakers:
Innovative Solutions for Water Management in Western Nebraska (John Berge, General Manager, North Platte Natural Resources District)
2018 Farm Bill (Jessica Groskopf, Ag Economist, Nebraska Extension)
Question-Answer Panel on the canal break on the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal
A pair of technology demonstrations will be offered at 2 p.m., the first on robotics and the second on a weed sprayer.
In addition to the tour, vendors will showcase new equipment and ag technologies.
For more information contact event chair Xin Qiao, Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, at 308-632-1240 or xin.qiao@unl.edu