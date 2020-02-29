The goal when providing assistance at calving is to optimize calf survival and dam reproductive performance by minimizing stress on both animals. Difficult births increases cow infertility, increase the calf’s risk for scours and respiratory disease, reduce the calf’s ability to maintaining body temperature, and decreased the calf’s absorption of protective antibodies provided by colostrum.
Understanding the normal progression of the calving process and recognizing signs of difficulty are the first steps in determining if and when to provide assistance. Failure to intervene may result in a dead calf, a dead cow, or both.
In the weeks prior to calving, the cow’s milk will come in causing the udder to enlarge, the vulva will relax and swell, and clear vaginal discharge may appear. Although an indication calving is near, these signs as well as the passing of the thick mucus cervical plug can happen weeks before calving.
Stage 1 of labor begins when the cervix begins to dilate and the calf begins moving into the birth canal, often seen by the breaking of the first water sac. A cow’s behavior often changes as labor progresses including separating from the group, not coming up to eat, wringing and twitching of the tail, and become restless including lying down and getting up frequently. As contractions progress, intensity can cause the cow to arch her back and strain. Stage 1 of labor typically lasts 2 to 8 hours, but can be longer in heifers. Intervention is recommended if stage 1 lasts more than 6 to 8 hours.
Once the cervix is fully dilated, the movement of the calf into the birth canal pushes out the second water sac indicating the start of stage 2. The hooves of the calf may also become visible at this point. As uterine contractions intensify, the cow will often lie down to begin the series of pushing and 1 to 2 minute rest periods until pushing increases to 1 to 3 times per minute.
Once the head and chest are delivered, a 4 to 10 minute period of rest may occur before delivering the hips. The umbilical cord is often compressed at this point which stimulates the calf to begin breathing independently. Occasionally the amniotic sac will not break and may suffocate the calf if the cow rests too long after passing the head and chest or does not clean the calf following delivery. Stage 2 may last 30 minutes to 4 hours.
Indications for intervention during stage 2:
•Suspicion of abnormal presentation
•The water sac has been visible for 2 hours and the cow is no longer trying to deliver
•The cow is trying to deliver for 30 minutes to 1 hour with no progress, indicated by sever bleeding from rectum or swelling of the calf’s tongue
•The cow quits pushing or rests for over 15 to 20 minutes
Once the calf is delivered, it is recommended to let the cow and calf establish a bond by leaving the cow to clean the calf before handling. This includes waiting to tag or inject the navel with the recommended 3-5 cc of iodine and drenching of the exterior portion of the navel.
In the final stage of labor the cow will deliver the placenta within 8 to 12 hours after delivery. Manual removal of the placenta is NEVER recommended as this is will lead to decreased fertility. Instead, consult your veterinarian about treating the cow with antibiotics and hormonal therapy 24 to 48 hours after delivery of the calf.
