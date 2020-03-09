On Leap Day, February 29, young people of 4-H and FFA leaped into the Panhandle Livestock Judging Clinic at the Scotts Bluff fairgrounds, Mitchell. “Some 100 students were in attendance,” event organizer and Garden and Morrill counties Extension Educator Sarah Paisley said.
4-H and FFA members came to learn how to judge cattle, swine, sheep, and goats, as well as write reasons. The clinic consisted of a note-taking session, judging practice, reasons education, and contest.
Organizing a livestock judging clinic involves amazing people. “It takes some amazing volunteers bringing animals so the students have a hands-on, front row view of the animals.” UNL Extension and Research Center 4-H Assistant Jana Schwartz said.
Learning about livestock from books is one thing; actually doing it another. “We can go through books and learn the terminology, but actually being able to look at animals and evaluate them is really important,” Schwartz said. Volunteers are everything, she added.
One such volunteer was Blaine French. He drove all the way from Lincoln to conduct the clinic. Blaine is the UNL Livestock Judging Coach and Youth Extension Livestock Specialist. Speaking with a southern accent and smile, French said, “I came from Arkansas, and love being at UNL and leading livestock judging.”
“The awesome part of today’s clinic is that we have the UNL livestock judging coach here,” 4-H Educator for Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Banner counties Nathan Rice said.
“Livestock judging is an extra-curricular activity for students to get involved not only to learn about livestock in general but to learn some soft-skills and other things that go into livestock judging,” French said.
“The breakdown of judging is that basically there are four animals in front of the students of cattle, sheep, hogs, even goats, and they must place them best to worst based on a set of priority traits that they’re given,” French said.
“There’s also a portion of the class where students answer questions about those animals, and also talk a set of oral reasons,” French said.
“The goal of livestock judging is to place the classes correctly and do a good job giving reasons in a professional manner,” French said. As a whole, livestock judging a pretty opinionated game, he added.
“Orals reasons are basically a mini, short minute and one-half speech using a format and talking to an industry professional saying why you placed a class of livestock a certain way,” French said.
Reasons are important to successful livestock judging. “With reasons, you can judge livestock all day, but if you can’t give a set of reasons and defend what you’ve decided, you will not be successful,” Paisley said. Reasons are a huge life-skill; you have to be able to argue correctly what you’ve chosen to do, she added.
“You can be totally off on your judging, but if you can correctly defend your reasons for placing a class of livestock as you did, you still get points,” Schwartz said.
Another volunteer at the clinic was Taylor Russell. She brought the sheep to be judged. “I judged livestock in high school and college, and lead the Mitchell Valley 4-H Club,” she said. I came to coach and do what I can, she added.
“A coach is someone who has expertise in livestock judging and can lead youth through the process,” Schwartz said. We need more coaches, she added.
Area livestock producer, Ross Rote, also volunteered at the event. He brought sheep. “Livestock judging is a good thing for kids to pursue. Even if they don’t pursue the contest end of it, livestock judging will help them learn more about animals when they produce their own livestock knowing what traits are desirable and undesirable,” he said.
Ashley Fenning, Box Butte county 4-H assistant, came to “help where needed,” she said.
Several other volunteers were present doing whatever needed to be done.
There are many benefits of livestock judging, like “kids learn animal and judging terminology, attributes of animals, where meat comes from, and they mature in the complexities of livestock judging” Rice said.
In addition to learning things that apply directly to the livestock industry, students can also earn college scholarships in livestock judging. “Scholarships in livestock judging are way easier than getting one in basketball or football because there are less people doing it. Every university has a livestock judging team, especially in the Midwest. So, if you’re going onto college, this is a great way to get a full ride or half ride,” Rice said.
Some students came not for the contest, but simply to learn more about livestock and livestock judging. “I came to get better at livestock judging,” student John Wash said. He was encouraged to join 4-H and come to clinic by his friend, Nick, he added.
Another student traveled a long distance to attend the clinic. Wyatt Harrison and her dad, Tony, drove from Bighorn County, Wyoming (Cody area) – “a 6-hour drive,” Tony said. “I came to further learn the art of livestock judging,” Wyatt said.
