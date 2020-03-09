BRIDGEPORT — Some 35 producers, agribusiness people, specialists and educators attended a UNL soil health workshop held in Bridgeport, March 3.
Subjects covered at the workshop included quality soil management, soil health indicators, grazing cover crops, what works in the Panhandle with respect to soil health, and updates on the Governor’s Soil Health Initiative Task Force and Survey.
Like many things, soil health is a complex issue. But the bottom-line of soil health is how the soil functions.
“Soil health and quality soil management is really about the soil being able to function properly, and part of that function is to supply nutrients and water to plants for proper plant growth,” UNL Forage and Crop Residue Systems Specialist Daren Redfearn said.
Soil health is not something that occurs overnight. Like poor human health, poor soil health is not rectified quickly. “Don’t expect changes in your soil to occur rapidly,” Redfearn said.
A producer can expect change by practicing good soil management practices, but it will take time, he added.
Like all things in life, there’s a starting point to soil health. The starting point of this slow-change from unhealthy soil to healthy soil is to consider present soil indicators, like soil type, mineral and nutrient content of soil, and residue crops on the soil. “These and other things are indicators of soil health,” UNL Plant Health Specialist Dr. Salvador Ramirez said.
“Soil health is like human health in that both involve certain indicators,” UNL Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist Dr. Bijesh Maharjan said.
One of the biggest soil health indicators is that “producers need a baseline; they need something for comparison,” UNL Post-Doctoral Research Associate Saurav Das said. There must be a standard of comparison, he added. A producer should perform a soil test to establish a baseline, Das further expressed.
In addition to soil health indicators, what works regarding soil health is “less disturbance of the soil as possible (i.e. no-till), keeping the soil covered for moisture retention with either residue or cover crops, and crop rotation helps in sustainable production,” Maharjan said.
Water and wind also affect soil health. Erosion from water and wind is an issue in the Panhandle, where wet springs and windy summers carry a lot of soil away. “Sediment erosion control is a real issue out west,” South Platte Natural Resources District Assistant Manager and Cheyenne County producer Galen Wittrock said.
“We must keep soil health in front of us,” Wittrock said. We work to stay on top of practices, he added.
One soil health practice producers can consider is manuring. “Cattle manure increases nitrogen, phosphorous and soil organic material,” Maharjan said.
Manuring also increases yields. “Corn yields in the Panhandle have increased 15 bushels/acre through manuring,” Maharjan said.
The soil health workshop concluded with an update of Governor Pete Ricketts’ Soil Health Initiative Task Force and Survey. “The Nebraska Healthy Soils Task Force was formed by LB 243 in April 2019, and consists of seventeen members made of Ag producers, educators, policy makers, environmental reps, and agribusiness for the purpose of getting input from producers across the state on soil health and reporting that to the Governor,” Maharjan said.
This task force is to report the following things to the governor by the end of 2020: “Identify realistic and achievable goals and time-lines for improvement of soil health in Nebraska; Issues related to providing farmers and ranchers with research, education, technical assistance, and demonstration projects; Options for financial incentives to improve soil health; and The contribution of livestock to soil health,” Maharjan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.