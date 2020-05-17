Winter wheat in the Panhandle is doing well

“Winter wheat in the Panhandle is regarded as doing well,” UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center dryland cropping systems specialist Dr. Cody Creech said. “The wheat came out of winter okay, but experienced a few pretty hard cold events in April that hurt it and slowed growth, though not severely.”
The bulk of Nebraska wheat is in good condition.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), for the week ending April 19, 2020, rates the condition of Nebraska wheat as “two percent very poor, eight percent poor, twenty-one percent fair, sixty-one percent good, and eight percent excellent.”
Wheat can be damaged from many things, receiving a very poor or poor rating. Spring freezes are especially hard on winter wheat if its growth point is above the soil.
“If the wheat’s growing point is still below the surface, it receives less damage from freeze,” Creech said. “But now we’re at the stage called jointing, where the growing point is above the soil, making wheat more vulnerable to freeze damage. Hopefully, freezes are done for the season.”
A lack of cold and wet conditions through the winter can also damage wheat. Winter wheat is a crop that must have cold, wet conditions for a period of time to grow properly.
“Winter wheat must overwinter to produce grain,” Creech said. “It has to vernalize, take up moisture and experience cold and wet for a period of time to trigger it to produce seed. Winter wheat planted now would grow, but it would not produce viable seed.”
Still another factor adversely affecting wheat is ‘rust,’ a label for how wheat with rust looks – a rusty, orange color.
“The next thing to watch for in the wheat crop is rust, which blows in from the south, slowing moving north from Texas,” Creech said. “Right now the rust is about half way up through the state of Kansas. Rust is a fungal pathogen that likes wet conditions, so risk goes down in dry conditions. As the name implies, it has a rusty color.”
With all wheat can experience, and may experience yet, it’s current condition is good.
“The wheat looks good, soil moisture is good and disease pressure is low,” Creech said. “Most wheat producers are happy with the current condition of their wheat.”
Two Banner County wheat growers are happy with their wheat’s present condition.
“My wheat made it through the winter pretty good. It’s green and at the right height – six to eight inches,” Lyle Huffman said. “I expect a good crop, though it’s a little early to tell.”
“The wheat looks good, it’s green, thickening up, and the freezes didn’t seem to bother it,” Jim Stauffer said.
Nebraska produces a lot of wheat, the bulk of it grown in the Panhandle.
“Nebraska produces over a million acres of wheat per year, mostly hard red winter wheat, and about seventy percent of this production occurs in the Panhandle,” Creech said. “The bulk of the Nebraska wheat crop is here.”
Hopefully, the bulk of the wheat crop in the Panhandle will remain in good condition through harvest. A good wheat harvest obviously impacts both grower and consumer, as many things derive from wheat.
Most meals include some type of wheat product – bread, pasta, noodles, crackers, biscuits, pancakes, pies, pastry, pizza, cookies, muffins, gravy, breakfast cereals, donuts, gravy, beer, and more.
Wheat is a versatile grain, used in many things, including certain non-edible products. Some kitty litter, shampoos, conditioners and soap, sun screen, makeup and lotion, medicines, pet foods, and more derive from wheat.
