Spring Snow

Snow amounts from the March 30 storm varied widely in the North Platte River Valley. One measurement at 5:30 p.m. in Torrington was 4.5 inches of snow. This after it had been melting and snowing for at least 12 hours. The Universiity of Wyoming Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center southwest of Lingle reported 1.37 inches of precipitation. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne had no official measurements, explaining that only readings from an automated system are collected.

 SANDRA HANSEN/Star-Herald

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers in North Dakota are being encouraged to contact county extension agents to report crop damage and losses associated with last week’s snowstorm.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says it’s critical for producers to share information with the county agents so that the current condition across the state can be assessed. And once that’s clear, the information is forwarded to the governor who will decide whether to seek federal disaster help.

This week, agents are completing a survey to provide a snapshot of the current situation. The storm last week dropped two feet of snow in parts of North Dakota.

