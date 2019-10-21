Snow amounts from the March 30 storm varied widely in the North Platte River Valley. One measurement at 5:30 p.m. in Torrington was 4.5 inches of snow. This after it had been melting and snowing for at least 12 hours. The Universiity of Wyoming Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center southwest of Lingle reported 1.37 inches of precipitation. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne had no official measurements, explaining that only readings from an automated system are collected.