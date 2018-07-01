Farmers, ranchers voice concerns to NEFB

GERING — The Nebraska Farm Bureau held a listening session Tuesday at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.
“We’re calling these listening sessions, and we truly, truly mean that,” Steve Nelson, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, said. “We’re here to hear from our members and non-members alike.”
Tensions grew in the packed, unairconditioned room as farmers and ranchers introduced themselves and listed off concerns with a microphone which they passed between them. Pizza and cold drinks subdued the tensions.
Many in attendance listed property taxes as their main concern. Other issues were the farm bill, trade and rural broadband.
Jeff Metz is a dryland wheat farmer and cattle rancher in Morrill County.
“I’m a participant in the Nebraska Farm Bureau listening session because I want our leaders in Farm Bureau to understand the importance, necessity and urgency of property tax relief,” Metz said.
Sens. Steve Erdman and John Stinner also attended the meeting.
“Property tax has been the number one issue,” Erdman said. “For 40 years we’ve been talking about property tax relief. We’ve not got anything done. It’s time to stop talking and start doing.”
Jordan Dux, Nebraska Farm Bureau director of national affairs, spoke about the farm bill, trade, tariffs and hours of service rules.
“Farm Bureau is a very free-trade oriented organization,” Dux said. “We have quite a bit of policy that talks about growing our trade relationship, removing non-tariff trade barriers across the country — give our farmers an open, even playing shot across the board — we wanna be able to grow more.”
Before transitioning into his next subject, Dux asked if there were any questions from those in attendance.
When speaking about trade, he dropped a bombshell that farmers and ranchers may have already figured out.
“Farmers are going to be used as pawns in this game, folks,” Dux said. “Steve (Nelson) and I were told by multiple folks as we were traveling around D.C. last week. The Chinese aren’t afraid to use agriculture in this game.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau really wants to push the importance of rural broadband.
When speaking on generational succession, the lack of broadband in rural communities was hinted as a reason why the younger generation does not return to the farm or ranch.
Ansley Mick, director of NFBF-PAC and state governmental relations, spoke on how Nebraska Farm Bureau is trying to change that.
“A week ago, we were able to secure a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission to basically challenge a map they put together based on data they got from cell service providers,” Mick said. “They’re putting about $4 billion into this mobility fund to subsidize 4G LTE coverage in rural areas.”
The aforementioned map is being challenged by senators across the country for being flawed. Residents of the Panhandle know too well the need for better coverage.
Rural Nebraskans can help bring better broadband to the area.
Craig Head, vice president of issue management for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said data collected from rural communities will give better insight to the FCC about rural LTE woes.
“What we’re gonna be asking Nebraskans to do is to do what they call a speed test,” Head said. “There’s an app you can download on your smartphone. We’re gonna try and get folks to do that ... and provide some of that to the FCC (to give a more clear picture of rural connectivity).”
The listening session was part of a series of sessions throughout the state hosted by Nebraska Farm Bureau. The next listening sessions are August 6, in Syracuse, August 7, in Columbus, and August 8, in North Platte.
