The Panhandle is home to 70 new trees, thanks to the Free Trees for Fall Planting program.
The North Platte Natural Resources District announced earlier this week that it had completed another year of the program, which is an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Program, an initiative that is funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
“This program serves as a great way for communities big and small across the state to become familiar with how to utilize funding like this which is provided by the Nebraska Environmental Trust,” Chrissy Land, Nebraska Forest Service community forester, said.
Land said the creation of green spaces and green infrastructure projects such as planting trees can make a difference in the expansion and improvement of public spaces.
She added that through programs like this one, “we are able to reach community leaders and partners and deliver education and training, providing them with the right tools so that they can positively impact their community.”
Free Trees for Fall Planting accepts applications every summer from communities and organizations who would like to use trees for a project that focuses on a property of civic importance and that provides a clear benefit to the public.
Selected projects must include a public outreach effort, such as a community tree celebration or volunteer planting, according to the Arboretum. Each approved project is eligible for up to 10 trees.
The hope is that the program will help stop the decline of the state’s community forests and increase the appreciation and awareness surrounding them.
“Trees have many benefits in the public landscape and it is important that we continue to maintain and care for them,” Land said.
The North Platte Natural Resource District has been participating in the program since 2013 and has completed successful projects in nearly every community in the district, Todd Filipi said the NRD’s conservation coordinator.
Statewide, 502 trees were distributed to 46 communities, reaching a total of 64 organizations, according to the Nebraska Forest Service. Of those trees, 262 were distributed west of Highway 83.
Land said anyone interested in developing a green public project can visit nfs.unl.edu or call her at 308-633-1173 to discuss funding opportunities.
“Funding provided through efforts by the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum function on a year to year basis and generally we host a variety of funding opportunities for different project sizes and needs,” Land said.
