GID producers gifted more than $100k

Photo by Sandra Hansen Members of the Goshen Irrigation District Board of Directors, as well as GID Manager Rob Posten and staff, were on hand for the presentation of a donation from the Art and Pat Damrow Trust to aid Wyoming producers who were impacted by the July canal breakout and tunnel collapse. Retired president of 1st State Bank, Ted Bentley, right, presents the $131,210 check to board treasurer Shawn Booth on Nov. 5 at the GID office in Torrington, Wyo. Trustee Hugh Hageman stands between Booth and Bentley. Also present was board President Bob Coxbill, not visible behind Bentley.