Minatare FFA members will be able to advance their welding skills thanks to a grant from the Nebraska FFA Foundation.
The foundation awarded a total of $65,000 in grants to chapters throughout the state. Minatare received $2,000 that will be used to purchase a TIG welder and plasma cutter.
In the grant application process, FFA advisor and agcriculture education instructor Nicole Sorenson had to describe her students’ activities and their goals.
“A lot of those happen to be around welding and manufacturing,” said Sorenson.
She asked the students what additions should be made to their program. While they’ve already got basic welding equipment, the students wanted more.
Sorenson said that the TIG welder and the plasma cutter will allow students to pursue a more precise, technical type of welding.
“One of the major benefits is that we can give kids that next stepping stone,” said Sorenson. “A lot of them have done the basics, but they want to become better welders overall.”
Sorenson said that while some students may see welding as a hobby, others are serious about making it a career. The new equipment will help them get ahead.
“It’s another skill to have in their toolbox,” said Sorenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.