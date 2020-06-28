Nebraska Extension staff are presenting Growing Healthy Youth and Gardens, an online project that provides a chance for youths and their families to explore gardening, healthy eating, photography, and science.
Growing Healthy Youth and Gardens aims to provide a learning experience about horticulture and nutrition that is fun, educational, and can involve the whole family. The program is presented by Nebraska Extension Educators Tammie Ostdiek and Sarah Paisley and 4-H Assistant Katlyn Rosas.
Growing Healthy Youth and Gardens is one of a line-up of fun-filled virtual program offerings this June and July from Nebraska Extension 4-H staff from around the Panhandle, designed to help 4-Hers build their skills and jump start their project list for county fair. Extension educators and 4-H assistants from a dozen offices in western Nebraska have created the virtual workshops allowing youth to continue to be involved in 4-H without face-to-face contact.
Registration can be completed online at go.unl.edu/growinghealthyregistration.
A list of all the programs being offered is here: https://www.smore.com/bzx5h
Those who register will be mailed seeds, garden gloves and materials to conduct experiments, as well as a link to video lessons. After watching the videos on their own time, they can complete projects, at their own pace, in six possible 4-H foods and horticulture project areas. The projects can be entered in county fairs, but they can also be a fun and educational experience if the kids don’t take them to their fair.
Interested youth are encouraged to register before July 15 to give them time to complete their projects and, if they choose, take a picture of their activity and submit it online to be entered into a prize drawing.
