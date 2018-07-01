Husker Harvest Days site improvements near completion

Work on $7.5 million in infrastructure improvements at Husker Harvest Days is nearing completion, said Jason Luebbe, HHD field demonstration manager, Tuesday at the Grand Island Rotary Club meeting.
The improvements include paving roads and streets, improving drainage and installing a new electrical system.
“We have a lot of exhibitors who are really excited about the future of this show,” Luebbe said.
The infrastructure improvements began in November after the Grand Island City Council voted to invest $2 million in the show site. The money from the city will come from its food and beverage tax. HHD will receive $100,000 for 20 years.
Informa, an international publishing company, is the owner of Husker Harvest Days. They have invested $5 million into the improvements.
Husker Harvest Days will be celebrating its 41st year on Sept. 11 to 13. It is the world’s largest irrigated working farm show. According to show manager Matt Jungmann, the event brings an average of $7.6 million to the community every September.
The improvements include:
• Paved streets – 5.5 miles of HHD streets have been concreted 7 inches deep. The paved streets are shaped with inverted crowns, directing rainwater to the drains in the center. Paving extends down Flag Road. Also, concrete was poured in the Diversified Industries buildings and the Livestock Building. There are 10,000 feet of storm sewer and drainage system lines. The water will be drained into 13 million gallons of storm sewer storage.
• Fencing. A 6-foot-tall perimeter fence will surround the exhibitors’ field. The fence will provide after-hours security.
• New plumbing. The restroom at the middle of the site will be renovated and doubled in size, while a new restroom will be added on the south side of the grounds. They have rebuilt the central bathroom by DI North.
• Light towers. There are now five MUSCO light towers, as well as PA speakers 40 feet off the ground. These light poles will also be equipped with Wi-Fi receivers at a taller height to improve Internet distribution.
• New electrical system. A new underground electrical distribution system has been installed.
• Smoother traffic. A new entrance and exit have been added to the exhibitors’ parking lot to improve traffic flow on the south side of the show site. They have installed two new entrances from Husker Highway. There will also be one-way traffic flow into the show office lot.
• New lot numbers and street names. Street numbers have been flip-flopped. So, First Street becomes the northernmost street, and 10th Street will be at the southern end of the site. Lot numbers will also be changed — although exhibitors will be in the same location they were in years past.
• Other improvements include fire hydrants, a new fueling station, loading dock renovation and sponsorable entry structures.
Luebbe said the improvements were necessary to keep the show competitive. For instance, the electrical system and roads dated back to when the show first started in Grand Island in the late 1970s. Rain has always been a deterring factor for the show because of the dirt streets and poor drainage. Several years ago, rain forced the cancellation of one day of the show. The following year, the parking lot received a gravel bed for better traction.
Luebbe said the improvements will also help the show to continue to grow. The show has more than 600 vendors. The show draws more than 100,000 people annually.
What has helped make the show an international success is that the latest equipment, supplies, and technologies available to today’s producers are on display at HHD. Luebbe said this year’s show would be no different as Fendt will have on display its new generation of combines that will be available for field demonstrations. Fendt is a German manufacturer of agricultural tractors and machines, manufacturing and marketing a full line of tractors, combine harvesters and balers. It is part of the AGCO Corporation, which is also planning improvements to its HHD site with the addition of a 50-foot observation tower.
Luebbe said that AGI, which recently purchased Global Industries in Grand Island, has also made a major commitment to expand its presence at HHD as a result of the improvements made to the site.
“The response we are getting out of the exhibitors since we started has been really exciting,” Luebbe said.