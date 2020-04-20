Agritourism is a unique industry in Nebraska. Many ranches, farms and related businesses in the state include tourism as part of their operation. These are destinations to experience.
Agritourism destinations keep us connected to rural life, even allow and encourage hands-on experience in some cases. Piney Lane Riding Center in Mitchell is a hands-on agritourism destination and experience that offers a full range of activity centered on the beautiful, strong and versatile animal called a horse.
Cindy Wolfe operates the riding center, but she wasn’t always a professional cowgirl and horsewoman. She didn’t discover horses until a move with her parents to Georgia.
“I was born in Philadelphia,” Wolfe said. “My parents moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1964, and that’s when I found horses. Walking distance from my house was the ‘pony farm,’ and I was hooked.”
After several other moves in her life, including a move to attend college, Wolfe settled in western Nebraska, where her love for animals and horses continued, even one day sprouted into a horse riding business.
“I moved around quite a bit — from Georgia to Florida and back to Georgia, where I went to the University of Georgia and majored in animal science and pre-vet,” Wolfe said. “I lived in Alaska four years, then Colorado for years and managed a barn and trained horses. Then we were looking for land and a place to raise my children, and we moved to western Nebraska and bought a small farm.”
Wolfe focused on raising her children and doing things other than horsemanship for several years on the farm. After her children were raised, Wolfe reentered the world she loves — horses, and began leasing the stable and riding arena, “Piney Lane Riding Center.”
Wolfe was hooked on horses early in her life, and now this hook took on the form of a business to give others riding and boarding opportunities in the modern and updated facilities.
Owner Ted Heilbrun has made many improvements to the property that expands its usefulness. Heilbrun added these things to the already existing indoor arena and stables.
“In addition to the already existing state-of-the-art dressage indoor arena, fully insulated, wonderful footing, sound system, lighting, and bathroom – the works, along with a nice stable with large box stalls, he (Heilbrun) made several improvements to the property, added some fencing and a large outdoor arena,” Wolfe said.
Presently, the riding center is busy boarding horses, training horses, giving lessons, and bringing in outside talent to instruct. The center offers a full range of services.
“We can start colts up to finishing horses. We do resale. We locate horses for people. We provide lessons. We have school horses. We will work with you and your own horse. We also board horses; we’re a full care facility,” Wolfe said.
Piney Lane Riding Center is a full care facility that offers the basics and more.
“We also allow trailer-ins for people who want to use the facility. We do monthly memberships. And we are definitely open to working with 4-H groups,” Wolfe said. “We would love to offer schooling shows, lease the facility on a daily basis if somebody wants to bring in a clinician. It’s a full-service, horse-friendly barn, something that western Nebraska has not had in the past.”
The riding center offers its own contracted clinicians, experienced riders and instructors who take good horsemanship and safety seriously. They are real cowboys and cowgirls who enjoy instructing others in the art of riding good all-around horsemanship. Each instructor teaches basic horse handling skills, but is capable of high level horsemanship.
“I have friends who instruct western dressage, classical dressage and three-day eventing [equestrian]. Dressage simply means basic horsemanship,” Wolfe said. “I also have a local trainer who comes and works with people with western horses; he starts colts, ropes, and rides for a living."
“I break horses, train horses, day work, and buy and sale a few, just about anything,” the trainer, Curt Hoksbergen, of Bayard, said. “I day-work horses in feedlots because it’s a great way to get the horses experienced and exposed to a lot of different stuff. I broke my first horse when I was about fourteen, and liked it, so thought I would try to make a living out of it.”
