he latest blizzard has come and gone, but there will be another one in the future, even if not until next winter. Livestock producers face several challenges when these winter storms come, blow and finally subside. They take certain steps before, during and after a winter storm.
“To prepare for a blizzard, I make sure livestock have adequate windbreaks, feed resources and easy access to water. During a storm, I feed, make sure newborn calves are dried quickly and have shelter, and, if needed, ride the storm out. After the storm, I clean snow and mud, put down dry bedding, and make sure cows and calves are paired up,” UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center Range Management Cow/Calf Specialist and local livestock producer Karla Wilke said.
“I shelter the animals, making sure they have hay and water. Then I constantly check them during a storm. After the storm, I move snow and graft a calf to a mother that may have lost one during the storm,” producer Clint Harvat said.
Cow and calf storm shelters vary in makeup and size. Some producers shelter their animals in wooded areas; others shelter them behind windbreaks or in sheds or barns. Calves are given the most attention. They must be sheltered or, in some cases, die.
“I shelter my cows in a wooded area that’s thick with brush and my newborn calves in sheds,” Harvat said. “I will even put a calf in a heated shed if necessary.” Some producers get quite creative when it comes to calf shelters.
“I call my calf shelters ‘bale huts,’” Cheyenne County producer and certified crop adviser Jim Larson said. “I needed a place for the calves to go, and one year while I was stacking bales out here, I thought instead of just a windbreak I might as well make something for the calves as well.” These shelters are like little forts made from straw bales.
Jim checks his cows often before, during and after a storm. “It’s important to check my cows,” Larson said. “My operation is labor intensive because I spoil my cows; I check them every few hours.”
“Before a storm I also make sure my cows are full of feed, and have available shelter. Windbreaks are most important. During a storm I try to feed if possible. It’s also important to get a calf dry, especially in wet and cold weather. After a storm, I may have to move snow to get at feed; my silage pit may fill with snow and it takes a while to clean out,” Larson said. “And my wife helps me quite a bit.”
Some livestock producers have retired, but their knowledge and experience is nonetheless relevant today.
“Make sure you have feed, hay and straw,” retired producer Richard Nuss said.
Some retired producers even survived the 1949 blizzard.
“The worst storm was in 1949. I was fourteen years old. Some cattle had to be fed by air-drops,” Nuss said.
Marvin G. Fulk was nine years old when the ‘49’ blizzard hit. “My family lost 400 cows and calves during the blizzard,” he said.
“I was six years old when the blizzard came. The drifts got so high they were as high as the light poles. The drifts were hard too; they were so hard that a neighbor with a big and heavy D-12 Caterpillar drove over the top of those drifts,” retired producer Jerry Lind said.
“My dad raised sheep at the time, and he had to carry panels up on top the drifts to keep the sheep penned in. He would also go out every hour or so and see where there was a hole on a drift [where a sheep had fallen through] and dig it out. To the best of my memory, dad lost only three or four sheep out of a thousand head,” Lind said.
The 1949 blizzard is considered one of the worst storms on record for the plains. Whether then or now, livestock husbandry before, during and after a blizzard remains much the same.
According to the sources above, feed and shelter your cows and calves. Check on them often. Dry the calves if needed. Put down bedding. Perform the task of moving snow made, of course, easier with modern equipment. And be ready for the next storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.