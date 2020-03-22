Outside of Bridgeport, along U.S. Highway 26, parallel with the North Platte River, sits a large used equipment parts store called All States Ag Parts.
All kinds of used parts are available. Customers can find parts for everything from engines to combines to tractors to planters to drills to sprayers to grain carts to skid steers to rakes to backhoes and much more. The store also stocks farm and shop supplies of all kinds.
“As the largest supplier of used, new and remanufactured tractor and combine parts in North America, including other Ag parts, and with thirteen store locations and two distribution centers nationwide, All States Ag Parts can meet your needs,” Bridgeport Store Manager Larry Lofton said. “If we don’t have it, we can usually get the part from one of the other stores and vice-versa.”
“Anybody at one of our locations across the country can look at our inventory and sell out of it; we can do the same with them,” Lofton said. “But nine times out of ten a customer that comes in and asks for a part, we can hand it to him from our warehouse here.”
The store can ship aftermarket or OEM parts anywhere in the world that shippers will send them.
“We ship parts anywhere in the nation and world as long as a shipper will take it,” Lofton said. “From this store we’ve shipped parts as far away as Belize in Central America.”
A native of southeast Missouri, Lofton is familiar with distant places, and dangerous places.
“I was raised in southeast Missouri along the New Madrid fault line,” Lofton said. “I remember as a kid in school during earth quake awareness week the ground shaking; we thought it was a joke, and tried to figure out how the teacher made the room shake around, but she convinced us to get under our desks because the quake was real.”
Lofton has served with All States Ag Parts for many years.
“I was with the Missouri store eleven years, and have now been here at the Bridgeport store for almost three years,” he said. “I came here as store manager.”
Lofton enjoys western Nebraska.
“I like western Nebraska; it’s quiet,” Lofton said. “We don’t even experience theft of parts.”
As store manager, Lofton oversees all aspects of the Bridgeport store.
“I oversee the day-to-day operations, including employees, warehouse, yard and sales.” Lofton said.
The process involved in coordinating workers and work is complex.
“The process of selling equipment parts begins when equipment is brought in and gets an EQ number for tracking it in the system to see if we’re making money or losing money on that piece of equipment,” Lofton said. “We make money on most equipment.”
“We do sell a few whole goods, but our main focus is to bring equipment in, strip it down, put parts on the shelf and sell them,” Lofton said.
“Then the equipment goes in the process row, where all the fluids will be removed, battery taken out, and tires pulled after seeing if the engine runs or not,” Lofton said. “Then it goes into the teardown shop, where the piece of equipment is dismantled completely over a period of about three day, maybe four, and parts marked and entered into the system for tracking and selling if they pass inspection.”
As a used parts store, All States Ag Parts has some old equipment and parts.
“The oldest piece of equipment we have is probably F McCormick tractors; we have about 80 of them.” Lofton said. “The newest piece of equipment is the S670 John Deere Combine that had some fire damage on one side.” There’s a market for used parts today.
“Some of our older parts are making a comeback, especially the way the economy is; some guys are trying to get away from the newer stuff with all the technology advances on it for the older stuff farmers or farm hands can work on,” Lofton said.
Lofton enjoys serving customers in any way they need, especially when their parts need is urgent.
“I like problem solving,” Lofton said. “If you’re not in this to solve people’s problems and to be a problem solver, you’re in the wrong business. You have to enjoy it…enjoy helping people. If you don’t do that, you’re on the wrong team. If a customer has an emergency parts need, we’ll go out, find the part, and take care of him – that’s problem solving, and enjoyable.”
Like most jobs, if not all jobs, being a store manager of a large used parts store is challenging at times. No one is exempt from occasional workplace difficulty. The store’s inventory specialist experiences a unique challenge.
“I haven’t seen anything too terribly challenging other than dealing with people over the phone, because I can’t see the part they’re trying to describe, and they might not even know what the part is,” store inventory specialist Trevor Brown said.
Trevor can also be seen outside the inventory shop in all other areas and services of the business. The store manager himself would like to see more employees.
“My biggest challenge is that I will tell you what most managers would probably say – I would like to have a few more employees,” Lofton said. “But finding good guys that can hang in there and do the job is hard today, because we’re less populated here and there are good jobs all over in the area.”
Lofton looks for certain things in an employee.
“My biggest thing is dependability, because if an employee isn’t here we can’t get the job done,” Lofton said. “Just being at work…everything else we can teach.” Lofton leads his people by example as well.
“I believe in leading by example, not just saying,” Lofton said. “I won’t ask my guys to do anything I won’t do; I still clean the toilets on my normal routine just like everybody else here does.”
This is part of his philosophy of working together as a family, which extends to the company itself.
“From the owner to the CEO to everyone else, we’re family oriented,” Lofton said. “Family comes first – that’s our motto.”
Lofton upholds this motto first and foremost with his own family.
“I love to fish with my son; we enjoy fishing,” Lofton said. “We’ll do any kind of fishing as a hobby. We even fish when we go back home to Missouri, but I won’t ‘noodle’ because I’m afraid of pulling out a cottonmouth or something like that and having a heart attack.”
Fear of cottonmouth snakes is one kind of fear. Another kind of fear is COVID-19. As with many things in this time of national concern over COVID-19, All States Ag Parts has implemented certain safety steps.
“All staff has disinfectant wipes, sprays and hand sanitizer,” Lofton said. “If it comes down to it, we’ll even close the store for two weeks.”
Whether helping customers with an emergency part need or finding a common part on a typical day or taking precautionary steps to protect others from things like COVID-19 or helping a hurting farmer, All States Ag Parts is committed to customer service.
“Our prices are not set in stone; we can work with a farmer if he’s hurting,” Lofton said.
If you visit All States Ag Parts, don’t be surprised if you see one or several Llama roaming the yard. There are nine Llama, which act like lawn mowers. “They eat weeds, brush and just about everything else,” Lofton said.
