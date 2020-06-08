Annie's Project brings farm management education to women

Annie’s Project - Education for Farm Women is a nonprofit organization which provides agricultural workshops for women to learn how to becoming more efficient business partners and farm operators, while building a network of peers.
“Targeted education for women creates community and builds networks. Research has shown that networks are particularly important for women. Networks provide opportunities for women to build trust, share information, and build agency. Women in agriculture need peers and a place to share difficulties and mitigate isolation in being involved in agriculture,” Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program and state coordinator for Annie’s Project, said.
Annie's Project is a national organization, founded in Illinois with the motivations of teaching women to be better managers. The organization is inspired by Annette Kohlhagen Fleck, who became a farmer's wife in 1947 and took on a number of roles in the family farm operation.
Annie’s Project in Nebraska, supported by Farm Credit Services of America, encourages women to get involved and familiar with the business side of farm operations, just as those which this organization is inspired by.
Groskopf said monetary and mental health aspects of farm management is a unique focus of the organization.
Workshops with the non-profit are put on across the state and coordinated with agricultural experts, Groskopf said. Programs offered through Annie’s Project take a localized focus, hoping to provide women with unique networking opportunities.
“We have a network of trained facilitators across the state who partner with local agriculture experts to provide education on a regular basis,” Groskopf said.
With participants in 33 states, Annie’s Project has reached thousands of women wishing to become more knowledgeable about agribusiness subjects.
“According to 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture 24,730 of Nebraska’s producers are female, a 22 percent increase from 2012. This growing population of female operators requires unique and targeted education,” Groskopf said.
Groskopf said 72% of female producers are involved in the day-to-day decision making of their operation and she encourages women to participate in an Annie’s Project in order to become more knowledgeable.
Currently, the state of Nebraska is working on launching online courses later this month, Groskopf said, and will resume in-person courses once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“Annie’s Project is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm and ranch women,” according to UNL extension resources.
Courses offered through Annie’s Project vary in price. Information regarding upcoming classes can be found at wia.unl.edu.
“Don’t wait for a tragedy, like the death or bankruptcy, to become familiar with the business side of your operation,” Groskopf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.