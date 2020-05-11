Nebraska corn farmers will plant 10.5 million acres of corn in 2020 according to the latest Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
This is nearly a four percent increase from last year’s total planted corn acres,” according to the Nebraska Corn Board. Nationally, farmers are estimated to plant nearly 97 million acres of corn in 2020, which is up eight percent from last year.
Farmers in Nebraska historically begin to plant their corn in mid-April and try to finish by mid-May.
For the week ending April 26, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said that corn planted was 20%, ahead of 12% last year, and near 16% for the five-year average.
“We raise everything – edible beans, wheat, sugar beets, alfalfa, and corn,“ Bryan Palm of rural Mitchell said. “We should finish corn planting today (Friday).”
Moisture is needed to raise any crop. Water is critical in all stages of plant growth, especially in the planting and germination process. Seeds need the right amount of precipitation to germinate, sprout and grow. Too much water is bad, just as too little is bad. The recent rain in the Valley was just right.
“We got a million dollar rain last week,” Palm said. “It was good for the crops and the grass.”
After the needed rain, Palm returned to planting 20-inch corn rows at variable rate seed spacing with its 36-row John Deere planter that efficiently and quickly plants a lot of acres in a short time.
“We can plant an average pivot in three-four hours,” he said.
As with most things today, agriculture has adopted technology. Many producers and growers use available technological mechanisms and advancements in their operations.
“We use a lot of technology in planting,” Palm said. “When I first started farming pivots here, our yields were 135/bushels per acres, we’ve added 75-100 bushels to that through technology. We use technology in every aspect of our operation, farming smarter. We were early adopters of technology.”
Technology helps in many ways, variable rate seed spacing and auto-steer is done through technology.
“We program the planter for each pivot and areas within the pivot for optimal planting, and rows are made straight through auto-steer,” Palm said. “Rows and seeds are spaced and aligned perfectly.”
Technology is so good today that planting can be done in the exact line, or band, of an earlier operation, like strip tilling.
“We first strip-till the ground using auto-steer technology; it prepares the seedbed and lays down fertilizer for the corn,” Palm said. “Then when planting corn, we use the same auto-steer technology, which lays down the corn seed in the exact band of the strip tilling.”
Of course, technology still requires hands-on operation, even if it’s simply the need for someone to push the buttons or input the data. Other than Palm himself, he relies on several employees who operate machinery with advanced technology toward a productive agricultural operation.
“I’ve got the best crew of guys you could ask for,” Palm said.
Even the best workers and farming practices have not offset the impact of COVID-19 on the corn market.
Corn prices have declined by twenty percent in Nebraska as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska Corn Board reported. Projections show an average loss of $52 per acre in Nebraska, or nearly $512 million.
Hopefully, 2020 will end as a good year for crow growers, which begins with planting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.