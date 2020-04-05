Most people find something to keep them busy in retirement. Some begin a sport, like fishing or golfing. Others travel, like seeing national parks or visiting other countries.
Barb and Gary Netherland of rural Mitchell chose to raise alpacas in their retirement. Gary is retired from Western Sugar and Barb from North Platte Valley Museum.
“I first saw an alpaca at an annual Brown Sheep fiber-fair in 2008,” Barb said. “I fell in love with them, thinking they were the most beautiful creatures I had ever seen. I studied them for about three years, and when I retired, I purchased a herd of 11 alpacas, five of which were pregnant. And I was on my way to a herd…”
Barb now has 25 head of alpaca. Obviously, males must be culled to keep from having more babies than a herdsman wants or needs. Barb has culled several male alpaca to downsize her herd.
“Twenty-five is a lot,” Barb said. “I’ve decided to downsize by not continuing to breed them like I used to, so I’ve not kept as many males.”
Barb keeps only a few male alpacas. She looks for certain desirable traits in them – traits that produce desirable progeny. The male is important in passing good fiber quality to offspring.
“You look at density of the fiber, the crimp of the fiber (crimp is the waviness of the fiber), the coverage of the fiber (does the animal have fiber all over its body?), fine fiber to the touch, and consistent fiber throughout the body,” Barb said. All these traits are important.
Barb especially looks at the crimp. Crimp is the most desirable trait, particularly if a herdsman is raising alpaca for fleece to sell.
“The greater the crimp, the longer the fiber will be, which provides more material to make yarn,” Barb said. Barb spins her own yarn and sells it at various locations.
Alpaca fleece makes great yarn and clothing. It’s akin to wool, but better in some ways. Placing hands on alpaca fleece and squeezing it quickly gives one a sense of, wow, this is good stuff.
“Touch it and see,” Bard said. “Alpaca fiber is soft, strong and very, very warm – as warm as wool at least. The marketers say alpaca fiber is hypoallergenic as well. There may be people who are still sensitive even to alpaca fiber, but not as many. A person can wear it next to the skin and it doesn’t itch like wool.”
There are two types of Alpacas. Both types have different fleece quality and length. These two breeds also produce several different colors of fiber.
“Huacaya and Suri are the two breeds of alpaca,” Barb said. “Suri have a very long staple length; they look like a mop. I find their fleece hard to work with because it’s so long. These two breeds produce 16 different colors of coats, with white being the most dominant.”
Whatever the breed and color, alpacas share certain traits with camels and llamas. They’re in the same family. Getting too close to an alpaca that doesn’t want a person near it will most likely result in one of these familial traits being exhibited – spitting.
“Alpacas are camelids, so they’re cousins with camels and llamas,” Barb said. “This relationship can be seen in several ways, like the way they sit and lay, and the fact they spit. Rarely do they spit on people, unless agitated by them, just one another when spatting over food.”
Like their cousins, alpacas are beautiful and friendly animals, but they’re not cuddlesome. They appear snuggly, but appearance isn’t everything.
“Alpacas were marketed as a huggable investment, but they’re not at all huggable,” Barb said. “They easily approach a person but keep their social distance, unless you have food in hand,” she said with a smile.
Though not as huggable as some may think or desire, alpacas are easy to raise. Some animals required a lot of attention – not alpacas. Alpacas don’t even consumer a large amount of food.
“They are easy-keepers,” Barb said. “They’re gentle, a kind of ‘zen’ animal. They don’t eat much. Cleanup is easy because they have communal dung piles. They are fantastic, wonderful animals. Alpacas would be perfect 4-H animals.”
Like most exotic animals, alpacas are expensive to purchase.
“People have to be able to part with some money to raise alpacas. At the peak of the market, one animal – a pregnant female with a baby (cria) at her side, brought about 15-20 thousand dollars,” Barb said. “We paid plenty for ours but nothing like that.”
Once purchased and raised to the point of sheering, the animal’s fleece must be cut. Muck like sheep, a sheerer cuts fleece from the whole animal — from above the hooves to the head.
“We sheer our animals annually. We call it ‘spa-day’ because they get sheering, nails done and teeth trimmed,” Barb said. “We usually trim two or more inches of fleece from each animal. They don’t like it.”
Barb and Gary care for the alpacas well.
“Gary spoils them,” Barb said. “He likes to turn them out to pasture, and they love it, and him. They really like to be let out to pasture. When they see Gary, they know it’s pasture time.”
Pasture grass is their primary nutrition.
“I feed them grass, hay and supplemental pellets that give them vitamins and minerals, but grass is their primary source of food,” Barb said.
Whether eating or relaxing, alpacas are quiet animals unless hungry or scared. When threatened, like cattle during a storm, alpacas group together and every head will be staring at the threat while making a unique sound.
“They repeatedly hum if hungry, and if I’m not moving fast enough they hum more,” Barb said. “They will also gather together with the baby in the middle of the herd and sound a high staccato sound when danger is near. We have high fences not to keep alpaca in, but to keep predators out. Even a squirrel can alarm them.”
Alpacas like to be together in groups. Unlike big cats, alpacas are social animals. They like being near one another.
“Alpacas are herd animals. They don’t do well unless they have buddies. One alone does not do well,” Barb said. “It is not good to raise a single alpaca. Neither is it good to bond with them without boundaries. You must be careful to keep boundaries. They need to know their place.”
Alpacas were once almost extinct. Like American buffalo, alpacas were almost wiped out due to slaughter by the Spaniards.
“Their story is that they are native to the Andes, the high elevations of Peru, where they live on junk grass and whatever else they can find,” Barb said. “Incas used them like the Indians did buffalo – fiber, fuel, food and clothing. And they bred them to an incredible quality of fiber that we here are just beginning to get close to."
Then the Spaniards came. They preferred Merino sheep and slaughtered herds and herds of alpaca. But some of the herdsmen came and spirited the alpaca off into the Andes Mountains, where they hid for years and years. They were almost wiped out.”
Barb raises alpaca for many reasons, mainly because she loves them.
“I have alpacas and alpaca yarn for sale,” Barb said.
