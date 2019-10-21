Outside the door of Justin Rafferty’s classroom on Oct. 15, crews from Anderson and Shaw construction were working on building Bayard FFA’s new greenhouse. When it’s finished in November, the school will be able to offer FFA students a more advanced horticulture program — something Rafferty thinks is vital.
“Agriculture has changed so much,” said Rafferty. “I want a really well-rounded program.”
He believes there is something in FFA for everyone and he wants to make as many opportunities as possible available for students. He also wants those opportunities to appeal to a variety of students, including those who haven’t spent a day in the field.
The horticulture program will not only teach them what it takes to grow something, they’ll learn how to manage a small business and develop an appreciation for where their food comes from.
“Plus there’s a sense of pride,” said Rafferty.
With the help of his principal and superintendent, Rafferty has been able to secure $43,000 in grant funds to cover the cost of the greenhouse. The most recent was a $10,000 grant from the Nebraska FFA Foundation.
“The administration has been really supportive,” said Rafferty.
The greenhouse will eventually house the school’s aquaponics system, which is a soil-free farming system where the by-products of fish are broken down into nitrates, which are then used by plants as nutrients.
The aquaponics system will remain in Rafferty’s classroom for this year and will be used to grow various types of produce including leaf lettuces and tomatoes, which are then used for the school’s salad bar.
“I wish they would have gotten this when I was a freshman,” said senior Katie Colson, the chapter’s secretary.
Colson believes that students will learn a lot from the greenhouse, but it may also serve as a way for the chapter to fundraise through produce sales.
Beyond growing crops, Rafferty’s classroom offers a variety of other equipment to FFA students. On Tuesday, chapter president Ryan Liakos and two other members of the club worked on repairing a tire on one side of the room while Dontae Abbott utilized a plasma cutter on the other side.
Liakos, a senior, said he’d been involved in FFA since his freshman year and appreciates the skills he’s gained from the program such as changing the oil in his car, fixing a flat tire and welding.
“It’s stuff you don’t learn in your day-to-day classes,” said Liakos.
Senior Gordon Acosta has had a similar take-away.
“My brother was involved when I was a freshmen and I just kind of followed him,” said Acosta. “It’s a really useful program.”
Both boys have goals to become farmers and feel that FFA has played a significant role in preparing them for that.
FFA played a role in Rafferty’s career, too.
“I was the chapter president when I was a senior,” said Rafferty.
He went off to college and taught in McCook for four years before returning to Bayard. His own ag teacher had retired and Rafferty had the opportunity to take over that role.
Outside of the school day, Rafferty owns an operation outside of McGrew where he farms and ranches.
“I practice what I preach,” said Rafferty.
