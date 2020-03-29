COVID-19 has been in local, national and global news a lot. Many news stories focus on the virus’ impact on people, schools, communities, homes, businesses, and almost all other aspects of our lives. Coronavirus concerns even reach our corner of the world in western Nebraska, including farm-related businesses.
From farm implement business to used farm equipment business to ranch supply business to car sales business to farmers themselves, many agricultural businesses have been affected by COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has impacted us economically. It’s had a huge, significant impact on us; we’re in a different time right now,” HorizonWest equipment manager Bruce McCracken said. “But it’s difficult to know if the current economic impact is from the virus or past hailstorms or crop prices or the tunnel collapse.” HorizonWest has adapted its full-service commitment over COVID-19 concerns.
“Our philosophy is to take care of our employees so we can take care of farmers, especially with planting season coming,” McCracken said. “We’ve gone to curb-side delivery of parts to serve and protect both employees and customers.” A used equipment parts store has also been impacted.
“We’ve seen a light drop in sales,” All States Ag Parts store manager Larry Lofton said. “Our foot traffic is down to 2-5 customers/day, whereas it used to be 15-20 customers daily, but the traffic has picked up today with the nice weather.” Ag supply businesses feel the economic crunch as well, even if only in a shift of sales in certain departments.
“Really all we see is more preparation – loading up on Ag supplies, like animal health, feed, and that type of thing,” Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply store manager Brad Pierce said. “Sales have declined, but they’ve increased in those departments; those departments have carried the other departments in the grand scheme of sales. Non-essential items have sold-back quite a bit.”
“I haven’t seen any impact on sales,” Bomgaars store manager Timothy Stunkel said. “We’ve sold-out of a lot of things, and have restrictions on amount of items to be purchased.” Sales have simply shifted from one department to another, as is the case with a local auto dealer. Autos, especially pickups, are essential equipment in farming and ranching.
“Everybody is worried out there, and they’re kind of holding off at this point,” Partner in TEAM Chevrolet GMC Toyota Kent Holub said. “We’re still quite busy with maintenance work, selling parts, and fixing cars.”
“Right now you got to look at the fact you need to maintain your car, cause you’re going to need it if there is something worse; you need to make sure you can get to the hospital or central services in a reliable vehicle,” Holub said. “Some people are actually outgrowing their vehicle. If they were to have another child on the way, you have to get another vehicle because you have to still meet law requirements as to how many people it will hold and such. People still need cars. We’re busy doing those types of purchases.”
“Right now, GMC and Chevrolet offers on certain vehicles eighty-four months at 0% financing with first payment not due for four months,” Holub said. “There are a lot of nice things the manufacturers are doing.” Holub offers personal advice during this time of COVID-19 concern.
“Stay the course of social distancing, don’t go out if you don’t need to, and understand that this will pass; it’s not like it’s here forever,” Holub said. “Our government is working hard on fixing it.” COVID-19 impacts farmers themselves economically as well. They may be impacted the most.
“Being a farmer, it’s devastated us because people aren’t going out and buying fuel, therefore, gasoline is down,” area corn producer and District 8 Corn Board Director Andy Groskoph said. “If you’re a farmer, ethanol [used in gasoline] is a big part of your corn crop.”
“With ethanol almost being a premium to petroleum right now, we’re at a problem,” Groskoph said. “Plus they’re idling many ethanol plants. Some are making alcohol for hand sanitizers and those kinds of things, but it won’t make up the bushels like the fuel would.”
