Currently, it’s highly advised people do not travel outside the Panhandle due to COVID-19 without self-quarantining for fourteen days upon returning home. This makes getting away to relax difficult. It restricts where we can go to enjoy a weekend away. Thankfully, there are escapes, or getaways, within the Panhandle.
Of course, stay at home if you’re required too, but if you’re able to getaway, here’s an Agritourism option within the Panhandle.
South of Crawford ten miles, nestled in the green Ponderosa Pines of Pine Ridge, surrounded by countryside, with an abundance of wildlife, and just off the beaten path, sits a unique lodge called Down Home Ranch Guest House owned and operated by ranchers Sandy and Bud Hamaker. Bud is a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
“Bud was on orders for Vietnam when his 42-year-old father passed away, so the Army sent Bud home on hardship to run the ranch in his father’s absence,” Sandy said. Bud and Sandy later met, married and raised a family while ranching, and about eleven years ago decided to add the Down Home Ranch Guest House to their business.
“The cozy ranch-style home built in 1911 and now reconditioned and remodeled is fully furnished and equipped with everything a guest may need from dishes to laundry facilities – a big beautiful yard and an old, traditional four-pillar porch,” Sandy said. “The porch is perfect for a relaxing cup of coffee and listening to the birds sing and the breeze whispering through the pines.” Activities abound.
“Activities include bird watching, star gazing, photography, hiking, horseback riding and ATV riding (bring your own horses and ATVs), train watching, special occasions and wildlife watching,” Sandy said. “We also offer deer (whitetail and mule) and turkey hunts. Our area is known as the ‘Big Game Capital of Nebraska.’”
“Fort Robinson State Park is also nearby,” Sandy said. “And Agate Fossil Beds National Park is not too far via a county road. There are many other attractions in the area.” Of course, guests can simply relax at the ranch house.
“With four bedrooms and two baths, the home comfortably sleeps eight-ten people,” Sandy said. “Each bedroom is unique – bear, cowboy, southwest, and blue room.” Sandy cleans the home after each stay.
“I completely clean the house, and now with this virus scare I’m making sure all doorknobs, hand railings, light switches, and all surfaces anybody touches are cleaned and disinfected,” Sandy said. “There’s also cleaning supplies left at the house for guests to use as well.” The Guest House receives many guests each year.
“We stay busy, especially with hunters,” Sandy said. “I always like to make sure they get a good one [turkey, deer or whatever they’re hunting], and they’ll be happy. Our success rate is pretty high. Before this virus thing, I was always full and had to turn some hunters and guests away.” The Guest House serves non-hunting guests as well.
“Many people come just to relax in the ranch country of northwest Nebraska,” Sandy said. “I have a two-night minimum, and don’t care if it’s one person or ten – they get the whole house.” The Guest House is not a bed and breakfast.
“We’re not a bed and breakfast per see. The house is fully furnished – everything you want or need, including toilet paper,” Sandy said with a smile. “Guests bring their own food.” Guests should also bring outdoor clothing, as there is a lot to do outside the house on the ranch and in the area.
“We have pretty good 4-wheeler trails all over our large ranch. I tell guests to ‘knock themselves out’ – you can ride an ATV or horseback or hike from one end of the place to the other,” Sandy said. “We have repeat guests from Illinois who bring horses and ride all over.” Expect to see wildlife on your journeys.
“Elk, deer, turkeys, bobcats, coyotes, mountain lions, all kinds of birds, and other wildlife roam the ranch,” Sandy said. “The elk are typically on the west side of the ranch, and guests may see them during certain times of the year.” The Guest House is also a great place to stargaze.
“If you shut down the lights of the house and the yard light, it’s dark,” Sandy said.
Some guests come just to relax.
“This is a quiet and relaxing place. Many of my guests say they haven’t been this relaxed in years.” The Down Home Ranch Guest House has future plans to expand with an RV park.
“We will be starting a new Agritourism Business. We hope to have a DOWN HOME RV Park up and running sometime this summer,” Sandy said. “We are going to start with about 25 sites and accommodate the Big Luxury Rigs to the pop-up types.”
“We have a shower house and dump site for now, and will possibly add sewer hookups at sites later, but for now just electric and water at each site,” Sandy said. “We have been permitted and zoned for it through the county.” Down Home Ranch Guest House and future RV Park is also a working ranch.
“The ranch was established in 1901 by Bud’s great grandparents,” Sandy said. “They traded hogs for a load of lumber to build what is now the Down Home Ranch Guest House built in 1911.” The ranch raised all kinds of animals, but now raises yearling cattle primarily.
“The ranch runs hundreds of yearlings wintered on the ranch here then taken to summer grass mid-May several miles west,” Sandy said. “They’re all grass fed with cake, or pellets, of protein to help keep them healthy. They put on 300 or more pounds we hope during the summer, then we sell them to finishers or feedlots.” Sandy loves ranching life.
“I love to be outside. I love to watch cattle grow. There is a great deal of satisfaction in ranching,” Sandy said. “Ranching life is a wonderful life. It’s a great place to raise kids, and our kids turned out great. It’s a great life, but hard work – a lot of hard work.” Part of the hard work comes from uncontrollable things.
“Challenges include unstable markets and weather; we have no control of these things,” Sandy said. “We buy our yearlings and don’t know if we’re going to have rain and grass, or if grasshoppers will move in and eat everything. I tell my husband ranching is the biggest gambling operation there is, worse than Las Vegas.”
If you’re looking and able to get away now or in the future, Sandy invites you to enjoy the country atmosphere and serenity of Down Home Ranch Guest House by contacting her via phone or email. (602) 620-5755 or sandyhamaker@hotmail.com.
