Farmer Strong raises $195k

Members of 21st Century Equipment present members of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation with a check for $195,000. The money will be added to the Fort Laramie Canal Breach Disaster Relief Fund to help producers impacted by the tunnel collapse and canal breach. From left: Travis Hiner, OTCF president; Hod Kosman, CEO of Platte Valley Companies; Cathy McDaniel, executive director of OTCF; Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment and Terry Gass, vice president of marketing at 21st Century Equipment.