Farmer Strong raises $195k

SCOTTSBLUFF -— Despite the chilly temperatures Saturday, Oct. 5, a large crowd gathered to enjoy the benefit concert and auction sponsored by 21st Century Equipment.
“Farmer Strong” featured Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band and Ned LeDoux at the Gering Five Rocks Amphitheater.
The event was sponsored by 21st Century Equipment, along with KNEB, KGOS, Torrington Livestock, and Kelley Bean.
All of the ticket proceeds will go into the Fort Laramie Canal Breach Disaster Relief Fund to support area producers affected by the canal breach and tunnel collapse.
“The weather cooperated, we had two great country music acts and a great lineup of items donated for the benefit auction,” said Terry Gass, vice president of marketing at 21st Century Equipment. “I can’t say enough good things about the generosity of our Goshen and Scotts Bluff County communities. We were extremely proud to put on such an event, and to see the out-pouring of support Saturday night was an incredible feeling.”
CEO of 21st Century Equipment Owen Palm said the participation of the crowd was “extremely gratifying,” and both bands were impressed by the venue at Five Rocks.
“Our thanks to the City of Gering for allowing us to use this facility,” said Palm. “The crowd was great and the generosity of the bidders at the Auction was simply amazing. And finally, I want to recognize Terry Gass, from 21st Century Equipment, and Bill Boyer, from KNEB Radio, for spearheading the entire event.”
In addition to the concert ticket proceeds, area businesses and individuals generously donated four totes of seed corn, tuition to four different colleges, football tickets for UNL, UW, and CSU, Rockies Tickets, two halves of beef, lick tubs, roof repair gift certificates, and a new Honda walk behind mower. These items were auctioned off by Lex Madden of Torrington Livestock and Mike Nuss for Helberg and Nuss during the intermission between acts.
All of the proceeds from this auction will also go into the Disaster Relief Fund.
In all, about $195,000 was raised Saturday, Oct. 5.
This money will be donated to the Oregon Trail Foundation sponsored Relief Fund and eventually be distributed proportionally to the farmers and ranchers who depend on the irrigation canal that was cut off when the tunnel collapsed in July.
This large contribution to the Oregon Trail Foundation by 21st Century Equipment brings the total of funds collected for the Fort Laramie Canal Disaster Relief Fund to over $300,000.
21st Century Equipment would like to thank their partners at KNEB, KGOS, Kelley Bean Company, and Torrington Livestock/Madden Brothers, as well as all of the volunteers from EWC, Scottsbluff FFA, KNEB and 21st Century Equipment who made this event go off without a hitch, the Weborg 21 crew, Ball Park BBQ, the City of Gering, Get Roasted, Cornhusker Roast, and Blehm Concessions and community members who bid on items during the auction, and offered many, many calls, texts and emails of support in this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.