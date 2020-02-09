Growing the future of ag

In agriculture, as with most things, the future is not a matter of “back to the future,” but forward into the future. The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) is moving agriculture forward.
“The future of agriculture in Nebraska is bright because of the natural resources — water, land, crops, livestock and people; there is opportunity in all species for significant growth,” Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska Executive Director Steve Martin said.
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska is first in beef production nationally, third in corn production, fifth in soybean production, sixth in dry edible bean production, seventh in sunflower production, and eighth in winter wheat production. These crops and livestock are grown and raised on 45.2 million acres — 91% of the state’s total land area. In addition, nearly 80,000 miles of rivers and streams, along with underground aquifers, add to Nebraska’s bountiful natural resources. These and other resources, along with Nebraska’s greatest resource — the people (1.929 million), make for a bright agricultural future.
AFAN’s objective is to empower, encourage and serve Nebraska agriculture to help propel it toward a bright future.
Martin said, “Our goals are to empower individual livestock producers with the tools and resources necessary to locate, modernize or expand their operations, work with communities and counties to encourage development of livestock production and support related agriculture and food processing businesses, and work with Nebraska leadership and serve as a resource to livestock, agriculture and food processing companies looking for opportunities in Nebraska.”
Regarding the latter, AFAN is currently working with an egg-processing plant that moved from California to the North Platte area.
To accomplish these objectives, AFAN offers services in the areas of consulting, education, economic development, public relations, and connecting producers to lenders.
Regarding producers and lenders.
“Operating loans are complex today, and we’re here to help farmers and ranchers walk through those complexities, even meet with loan officers if necessary,” Martin said.
Each area of service that AFAN offers meets a specific need of the farmer/rancher. AFAN is ready to help producers in these and other areas toward success.
“Whatever the need, we’re here to help,” Martin said.
Farmers and ranchers, large or small, new or old, niche’ or traditional, can benefit from AFAN’s free services.
These free services are supported by “all commodity groups and the Farm Bureau,” Martin said.
AFAN could not offer its services to farmers and ranchers without this support.
Martin said support allows AFAN to help grow not just the livestock industry in Nebraska, but the agriculture industry as a whole. AFAN wants to help producers of all kinds survive and thrive today and tomorrow, now and into the future. It’s committed to add value to Nebraska’s agricultural output and economy for the generations of today and tomorrow.
“We want producers to create viable operations for themselves and the next generation,” Martin said.
Next generation farmers and ranchers are needed for the future of Nebraska’s agriculture. They are the ones who will continue Nebraska agriculture down the road of growth and success. AFAN is here to help.
Martin is a native of southwest Iowa, and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in agribusiness from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. He joined AFAN after many years serving with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
For more information on the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, contact: https://becomeafan.org
