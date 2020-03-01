“Farm bankruptcy is the highest seen in almost 15 years,” UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center Economist Jessica Groskopf said.
There is a need to be cognizant of what this means for our farmers and communities, she said. Margins are very tight for ag producers.
“The 37 Chapter 12 farm filings in Nebraska in 2019 was a sharp increase over precious years,” Farmers Union of Nebraska President John Hansen said.
These are high numbers, he said.
“While this increase in Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies sounds like a lot, overall it is not an alarm to sound,” Senior Vice President Platte Valley Bank, Scottsbluff, Galen Larson told the Star-Herald.
Larson believes such figures, while representing factual data, are meant to “catch headlines, because in reality farming is not going down the tubes.”
The total number of Nebraska farms compared to the total number of bankruptcies does not justify panic, he said.
“Each farmer who files bankruptcy is impacted, and agriculture as a whole, but bankruptcy itself does not mean the farmer is necessarily finished,” Larson said.
Bankruptcy may allow the farmer to restructure and reorganize to hopefully be viable again, he said. His advice to producers is to try to ride out the current agricultural crisis that has been ongoing for many years.
High debt is driving some farmers into bankruptcy.
“High debt, coupled with no off-farm income, can mean trouble,” Hansen said.
Increasing debt, a tight budget and poor commodity prices can spell disaster, he added.
“Bankruptcy is a long-term issue, and farmers should be working with their banks right now to assess the health of the operation,” Groskopf said.
“Fifteen percent of Nebraska farmers with operating loans have been in a problem area for a number of years,” Hansen said.
The producers are doing everything possible to lessen costs, like reducing family living expenses, lowering production costs, selling non-essential equipment, and seeking off-farm income, he said.
“At eight years running, Nebraska farming has not seen this kind of chronic, long-stretch downturn in decades,” Hansen said.
It’s a stress on farmers and others that has a breaking point. There’s only so much stress the rubber band can take before it snaps, he added. Some farmers are at or approaching this snapping point; they are in a fragile position to absorb any kind of market-based disaster, like drought, floods, blizzards and the like, Hansen said.
“But farmers should not think they’re bad managers,” Hansen said.
A farmer can do only so much with what he’s given in costs compared to prices, he added. Management obviously plays a part in finances, but when income is below production costs for extended periods, it’s increasingly difficult for even the best managers.
“The farming industry has lost a lot of good young producers, not because they weren’t good managers, but simply because they didn’t have the equity to ride out extended periods of high costs and low markets,” Hansen said.
Even in good production and market years, some farmers still struggle because of high debt and low equity, he said.
“Everyone, small operations to large ones, feels the current financial pinch,” Hansen said.
But he believes in the resourcefulness of farmers.
“Farmers are extremely resourceful, and will hopefully find a way to push through this and other crises.”
Several assistance programs exist to help farmers through rough times, like Farm Aid, Center for Rural Affairs, Community Crops, Nebraska Farmers Union, and Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.
“The greatest assistance to farmers in this current and ongoing crisis would be for the Nebraska Legislature to get its act together and pass property tax relief,” Hansen said.
He believes the state needs to find another way to fund schools other than increasing property taxes.
“Since 1950, Nebraska property taxes on agricultural land are 46% higher than the United States average,” University of Nebraska Lincoln Economist Dave Aiken said.
In 2017 agricultural property taxes paid were 47% of Nebraska farm income. When other taxes are taken into account this means that most Nebraska farmers or ranchers were paying 50-60% of their net farm income in taxes, he added.
