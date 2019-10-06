Judging the land: Students compete in annual competition

Bayard Public Schools students Zoie Clause and Gracie Franklin look over their score cards on Wednesday during a land judging competition that took place at a wildlife management area off of Stegall Road.
Students from five area schools attempted to evaluate the soil and landscape of rangeland on Stegall Road on Wednesday as part of land judging competition.
1 of 10
Scottsbluff High School FFA member Allison Carpenter uses her score card and a wooden marker to try to determine the slope of a field during a land judging competition on Wednesday in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Students weren't given measuring devices.
Bayard Public Schools student Leah Albro stands in a pit in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road on Wednesday during a land judging competition. Albro had to determine the thickness of the surface around the site among other things.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald A group of students fill out score cards on Wednesday during a land judging competition at Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. The students are members of FFA clubs are several local schools.
Holden Syverson, of Leyton Public Schools, examines soil during a land judging competition on Wednesday in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Syverson was trying to determine the texture of the soil.
Students from several local schools gather around a pit during a land judging competition on Wednesday in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Students had to determine a variety of factors such as whether the land could be used for crops and what text the soil was.
Scottsbluff High School FFA member Allison Carpenter stands back from a wooden marker as she tries to determine the slope of a field during a land judging competition on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Students weren’t given measuring devices.
FFA students check out a hole in the ground on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a Wildlife Management Area off of Stegall Road. The competition is held annually and students who excel have the opportunity to compete at a state level.
Area FFA students examine two of the four pits on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a wildlife management area near Stegall Road. The landscape was different than some of the students were used to, with one student commenting that they usually practice at sites that are flatter.
Area FFA students gather around a pit on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a wildlife management area near Stegall Road. During the competition, students examined four different pits and filled out score cards with information about several items including soil texture, erosion and land management practices.
Scottsbluff High School FFA member Allison Carpenter uses her score card and a wooden marker to try to determine the slope of a field during a land judging competition on Wednesday in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Students weren't given measuring devices.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Bayard Public Schools student Leah Albro stands in a pit in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road on Wednesday during a land judging competition. Albro had to determine the thickness of the surface around the site among other things.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald A group of students fill out score cards on Wednesday during a land judging competition at Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. The students are members of FFA clubs are several local schools.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Holden Syverson, of Leyton Public Schools, examines soil during a land judging competition on Wednesday in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Syverson was trying to determine the texture of the soil.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Students from several local schools gather around a pit during a land judging competition on Wednesday in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Students had to determine a variety of factors such as whether the land could be used for crops and what text the soil was.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald Students from area FFA chapters fill out score cards as they examine a pit on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a wildlife management area near Stegall Road.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Scottsbluff High School FFA member Allison Carpenter stands back from a wooden marker as she tries to determine the slope of a field during a land judging competition on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in a Wildlife Management Area just off of Stegall Road. Students weren’t given measuring devices.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
FFA students check out a hole in the ground on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a Wildlife Management Area off of Stegall Road. The competition is held annually and students who excel have the opportunity to compete at a state level.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Area FFA students examine two of the four pits on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a wildlife management area near Stegall Road. The landscape was different than some of the students were used to, with one student commenting that they usually practice at sites that are flatter.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Area FFA students gather around a pit on Wednesday during a land judging competition at a wildlife management area near Stegall Road. During the competition, students examined four different pits and filled out score cards with information about several items including soil texture, erosion and land management practices.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
The competition is held annually, according to Angie Elg, of the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. It drew students from Bayard, Banner County, Leyton, Scottsbluff and Minatare Public Schools.
The goal of the competition is to challenge students to gain a better understanding of land evaluation and soil structure.
“It’s a chance for kids to get out and see different landscapes and learn about the different types of soil,” Elg said.
Each student must learn to recognize physical features of the soil, such as soil texture, depth and permeability as well as surface thickness.
“To figure out the texture, they’ll get a handful and get it wet,” Elg said. After that, they work over the soil with their hands to figure out whether it’s fine, medium or coarse.
Participants also determine whether the land could be used for crop production and evaluate proper management practices, such as prescribed burning, weed control and grazing.
They must score the land’s erosion and figure out it’s slope, which is challenging because they’re not given any measuring devices, Elg said.
Instead, students could be spotted holding up their score cards, usually with one eye closed, in an attempt to determine the slope.
“For me, figuring out erosion is the hardest most of the time,” Gabriel Tretter, of Leyton Public Schools, said.
The students practice by going to fields and evaluating the characteristics of that land.
“Typically we go to flatter fields,” said Tyenne Berner of Leyton Public Schools.
In order to get to two of the pits that students were evaluating on Wednesday, they were required to make a short hike.
Berner said that the competition teaches students how to manage a larger area and how to determine whether or not it would be worthwhile for crop production.
Elg said finding land to host the competition can sometimes be difficult, but this year, several land owners offered to let the NRCS dig pits for students to analyze.
“That’s such a great thing because we wouldn’t be able to do this without land owners,” Elg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.