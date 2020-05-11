Love for the ranch life: Jud Skavdahl is a lifetime rancher

Hard Grass Ranch Inc., owned by Jud Skavdahl, is nestled in east central Sioux County, amid an ocean of good grass, has cattle galore, white rock roads, sweeping hills and beautiful valleys, fences that stretch for miles, numerous auto-gates, wide-open spaces, cowboys, and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument nearby.
The name of the ranch comes from the type of grass in the area.
“I call the Ranch ‘Hard Grass’ because this is hard grass country,” Skavdahl said. "This country is made for grazing cattle; ranching is a great way to utilize the natural resources.”
Skavdahl is a lifetime rancher. He’s spent his entire life in ranch work, raised on a ranch, and now owns his own ranch.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I knew I was going to ranch, never had anything else I wanted to do,” Skavdahl said. “I love ranching, everything about ranching ... livestock, the land, fencing, haying, horses, even mechanics when needed. I love the outdoors and freedom.”
Most farm and ranch kids look back with fondness on their time in agriculture. Life in agriculture can involve hard work, but this work is what ties the people to the land.
“I was raised on the Niobrara River on the old Hicky Ranch,” Skavdahl said. “Growing up on a ranch was great. There was always something to do, always work.”
Skavdahl’s fondness of ranching would bring him back to the ranch after a time in college, the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where he earned a degree in diversified agriculture. Upon graduation, Skavdahl established his own ranch in 1998. His ranch is like his degree – diversified.
“I raise cattle, corn and alfalfa,” Skavdahl said. “I raise my own feed for my livestock, purchase a little corn at times, if needed.”
As part of Skavdahl’s diversified operation, he raises cow/calf pairs, steers and feeders for replacements and/or market. Transporting livestock to market can be a challenge, but Skavdahl manages the challenge by using his own semi-truck.
“I haul my cattle with a Peterbilt semi pulling a triple axle Wilson trailer,” Skavdahl said. “It works really well for me. I can transport between the ranches or to the markets. I can haul the equivalent of four or five 24’ stock trailers in one load with the semi. The semi is powerful and safe; it’s made for heavy loads.”
He hauls his cattle to one of three preferred sale barns in the area. Some ranchers in the nation have to haul cattle great distances to a sale barn, but western Nebraska ranchers have three barns within a triangle between Crawford, Torrington and Gering.
“We’re fortunate to be in an area that has three good sale barns within 60 miles – Torrington, Crawford and Gering.” Skavdahl said. “We’re surrounded with good sale barns. And each one has a video market and video representatives. All the major video markets are well represented in this area. Most my feeder cattle are sold on a video; others are sold live market at sale barns.”
Cattle sold in these and other Sandhill sale barns are some of the best cattle in the world. Western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming produce some of the best beef on the globe.
“The quality of cattle in the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming is as good as there is in the world — good producers and good genetics,” Skavdahl said.
Cattle producers are called cowboys, people who identify with cowboy culture, particularly the work of livestock production. Some cowboys rodeo, the sport that reflects different aspects of ranch life. Skavdahl is a livestock producer who also rodeos, a cowboy of the range and the ring.
“I started in rodeo in college, riding saddle broncs and team roping,” he said. “I always wanted to ride broncs in summer rodeo season as a kid, but didn’t start until college because growing up on a ranch there were three things we had to do all summer long — fence, hay or check water, and some days we got to do all three; we were busy. Work came before play.”
Skavdahl is passing his good work ethic to his children and hopes they too return to the ranch one day. He is a lifetime rancher who desires to see the ranching life pass to his children, bringing them back to the ranch to continue the "Hard Grass Ranch" story and production benefit to the beef industry.
“I foresee some of my children coming back to the ranch,” he said. “They will be fifth-generation ranchers.”
