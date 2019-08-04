MITCHELL — An appreciation of livestock and the work that goes into it is often passed down from generation to generation.
Robert (Bob) Cover is passing the torch to stepdaughter Addison Lashley, who is in her second year showing at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
Lashley said she decided to start showing calves because it was something new for her and “I get to spend more time with Bob.”
“We had talked about it for a while,” she said. “We were going to do it the year before, but didn’t. It took a little persuasion because I get nervous.”
Becoming more comfortable talking with people has been one of the benefits of being involved in 4-H for Lashley, 14, who said she spends more time with her animals during the summer and on weekends as she works around participating in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading.
“Most of the kids in 4-H are involved in a lot of things,” Cover said. “Whether it be 4-H, school, church, whatever, the kids in this building (the livestock pavillion) are busy year-round. It’s not just a one-week thing for them.”
Lashley said she appreciates the time she gets to spend with Cover and what she can learn from him. Cover, who was in 4-H for about 11 years when he was young, said it’s harder for him as a parent now than it was when he was a participant because he wants to see Lashley succeed.
“You want your kids to learn to do it on their own,” Cover said. “You can mold them, teach them, but some things you have to let them learn on their own.”
The memories that youth are making now will stay with them for many years to come, including the memories Lashley and Cover are making spending time together this year.
“A lot of good memories will happen here that will stay with you,” Cover said. “I still have great memories in this barn from when I was a kid.”