SCOTTSBLUFF — In response to the recent tunnel collapse and canal damage on Goshen Irrigation District (WY) and Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District (NE), the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) Board of Directions acted on Aug. 8 to provide financial relief to the Gering Fort-Laramie Irrigation District (GFLID) for their efforts in repairing the damage.
“The board believed it was prudent to provide relief to the Gering-Fort Laramie and their growers with these dollars that are set aside for disaster mitigation. We are concerned that this disaster could have long-term consequences for the growers in the affected area and the economy across the entirety of the NPNRD. We are hopeful that this relief, in concert with the generous donations from so many across the area, will help speed the repairs,” NPNRD General Manager John Berge said.
For much of the post four fiscal years, the North Platte Natural Resources District has budgeted disaster mitigation money for water related disaster to be able to nimbly respond and positively impact the patrons of the District.
The board agreed to a direct contribution of $25,000 and agreed to provide 100% of sponsorship receipts for its second Water Expo to the GFLID. This financial assistance will total approximately $35,000.