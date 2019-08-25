Weather Alert

AREAS OF FOG, DENSE AT TIMES, WILL PERSIST FROM ALLIANCE SOUTH THROUGH AND SIDNEY AND WEST THROUGH SCOTTSBLUFF. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS TRAVELING ALONG HIGHWAYS 385 AND 26, AND INTERSTATE 80 SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR LOW VISIBILITIES AND REDUCE SPEEDS IN AREAS OF FOG. THE FOG WILL DISSIPATE BY 9 AM.