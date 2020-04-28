Our Heritage Guest Ranch offering many different experiences

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312 AND 313. * WIND...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM HUMIDITIES 15 TO 19 PERCENT. * HAINES...3, INCREASING IN THE EVENING TO 6. * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&